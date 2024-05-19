Cassie's Lawyer Releases Statement on Diddy's ‘Pathetic’ Apology: ‘No One Will Be Swayed by His Disingenuous Words’

Cassie's lawyer has released a statement regarding Diddy's apology assaulting the singer in 2016.
"Combs' most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, said in a statement. "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."
Diddy shared his apology early Sunday morning on his Instagram page. According to the 54-year-old, he was in a dark period of his life, saying that he had "hit rock bottom." He did not mention Cassie by name or directly apologized to her. ]
"My behavior on that video is inexcusable," Diddy said. "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help and I had to go into therapy. We're going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."
Diddy's comment section was filled with people who called out him for initially denying he abused Cassie, while others who called for him to be a better person and move on from the situation.