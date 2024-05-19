Saweetie Emotionally Recalls Living in Her Car Before Becoming Famous: ‘I Was Literally Couch Surfing’

Saweetie remembers what it’s like to struggle.

The 30-year-old rapper stopped Power 106 Los Angeles for an interview with Brown Bag Mornings while promoting her new single “Nani.”

During their conversation, the Sacramento native detailed her struggles before achieving fame and revealed the time she was homeless and couch surfing in L.A.

“I remember I was too proud to tell my friends and my family that I had nowhere to stay and I was literally couch surfing,” said Saweetie through tears at the 9:49 mark in the video above. “But it was cool because people always wanted to be around. So I didn't have to worry about having a place to stay, but my homegirls knew what was going on. But I never wanted to take up space in someone's house, so I would just keep my closet in my car.”

“But you know what? It was cool because when it was time to party, I didn't have to go home. I just had to go to my trunk,” she joked.

Saweetie revealed that she would plan her weeks around where she could stay each night, often breaking up her stays by visiting different friends and family members.