Drake Loses $565,000 After Betting on Tyson Fury to Beat Oleksandr Usyk

Drake suffered another hefty loss, this time in the form of a sports bet he placed on Tyson Fury that didn't work out in his favor.

On Saturday night, Fury lost his bout against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia by split decision, and that meant The Boy lost some money. Before the fight, Drizzy put up $565,000 on Fury for a potential payout of $1 million.

Drake has a history of losing bets in combat sports. He lost money when Francis Ngannou was knocked out by Anthony Joshua in March, another $700,000 when Sean Strickland fell to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297, $550,000 on Israel Adesanya losing to Strickland, and $890,000 on Logan Paul knocking out Dillon Danis.

Back in December 2022, the For All the Dogs artist also lost $1 million over his bet on the World Cup final between Argentina and France. He lost an additional $275,000 when Colby Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal at last year's UFC 272 event.

The 6 God did have a huge payout earlier this year from betting on Super Bowl LVIII. For that bet, Drizzy placed a $1.15 million wager on the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers. "I can't bet against the swifties @stake," Drake wrote underneath his Instagram post, which contained an image of the betting ticket.