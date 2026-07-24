Drake Tells Fans He 'Spent the Last 24 Months Proving Myself Right'

Drake, fresh off the second iteration of his NOCTA Manor retreat, came through with another headlineable Instagram caption on Thursday (July 23). In an IG post featuring photos from the retreat in question, including one of him posing beneath banners commemorating his litany of charts-related feats, the 6 god asserted that he’s proven himself “right” over the past two years.

“I spent the last 24 months proving myself right,” he wrote. “Of course I’m about to have the summer of my life.”

The caption continued from there, like so: “Spent amounts on you that make my accountant roll his eyes, just for you to show me how you really roll when it’s go time. I clearly have a type. And I clearly only learn the lesson when the teacher is fine.”

Shortly after the post was shared, Drizzy found himself at the center of a shoutout from The Game, whose VERZUZ with YG went down on Thursday night.

Iceman, meanwhile, remains in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart over two months after its release.