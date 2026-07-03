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"So you got two Canadians, the villains, and we can bring it... Canadians can bring it!" says Majdoub, who plays Agent Stone in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2.'Marriska Fernandes
Comedians and celebrities have taken to social media to share tributes to Norm MacDonald, who passed away after a nine-year battle with cancer.tara mahadevan
Idris Elba took to Instagram to tease his involvement in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2,' where he'll provide the voice of the Echidna known as Knuckles.Brenton Blanchet
Abel goes deep on turning 30 and more in a new interview.Trace William Cowen