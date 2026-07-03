Jim Carrey

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Jim Carrey as the Grinch.
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey in Talks to Return as the Grinch in Sequel to 2000 Holiday Classic

Ron Howard has announced he's directing a new Grinch movie, and Carrey could be reprising his role as the fictional Dr. Seuss character.

Joe Price28 days ago
Actors Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey attend the 'Dumb & Dumber De' Photocall on November 25, 2014 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Jeff Daniels Says His Agents Tried to Talk Him Out of ‘Dumb and Dumber’

The star said, ’I wanted to do comedy, and my agents tried to talk me out of it.'

Holly Riordan72 days ago
Jim Carrey poses with the Honorary Cesar Award during the 51st Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 26, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey’s Ex Jenny McCarthy Responds to Viral ‘Clone’ Conspiracy

‘He looked very happy at that award show,’ she said. ‘I was happy for him.’

Holly Riordan107 days ago
Jim Carrey, in a black suit, holds an award on stage with a red background, smiling and touching his chest.
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey 'Clone' Conspiracy Theory: Everything You Need to Know

Conspiracy theorists went into overdrive after Jim Carrey made a special appearance at the César Awards in Paris.

Trace William Cowen136 days ago
Jim Carrey
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey Was Ready to Quit 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' On the First Day

He was able to keep going with the help of the man who founded SEAL Team 6.

Trey Alston216 days ago
Advertisement
Speed in a blue sweatshirt on the left. On the right, a scene from "Dumb and Dumber" with two men on a scooter, wearing helmets and smiling.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Says 'Dumb and Dumber' Inspired His U.S. Streaming Tour

In an interview with Marc Griffin for Complex, the streamer said the 1994 Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels comedy served as an inspiration.

Joe Price226 days ago
Jim Carrey smiling at an event, wearing a black suit. The background has large red circles.
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey Sells Los Angeles Mansion for $17 Million

The home features a move theatre perfect for one of Hollywood's most successful comedians.

Brad Appleton339 days ago
Kid Cudi at the "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York, New York.
Music

Kid Cudi Done With Features 'Unless It Happens Organically' After Past Collaborators 'Went Ghost'

The rapper/actor says he's worked with artists he hasn't spoken to "in years."

Jaelani Turner-Williams348 days ago
Kid Cudi.
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi Shares Inspirational 'Free Game' for Dreamers: 'Be a Little Crazy'

The rapper-actor shared stories about his early days dream chasing, and how his move to LA was a big risk but paid off because he believed in himself.

Jaelani Turner-Williams350 days ago
Kid Cudi/Instagram/Norman Jean Roy
Music

Kid Cudi Channels Jim Carrey With 'Truman Show'-Inspired Cover for New Album 'Free'

Cudi said fans would hear the "album art brought to life" on his eleventh solo project.

Jaelani Turner-Williams372 days ago
Advertisement
Jim Carrey poses with a person in a Sonic the Hedgehog costume at a movie premiere event.
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey on Not Retiring: 'I Need the Money, Frankly'

In 2022, Jim Carrey said he was "fairly serious" about retiring.

Trace William Cowen582 days ago
Jim Carrey is seen on the Sonic 2 red carpet
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey Says He’s Leaving Twitter: ‘I Love You All So Much’

The celebrated actor, comedian, and painter has just under 19 million followers on the social media platform. On Monday, he announced his departure.

Trace William Cowen1325 days ago
Jim Carrey banned from Russia
Life

Jim Carrey Among 100 Canadians Banned by Russia From Entering The Country

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced today that they added 100 Canadians to the list of people banned from entering the country, including actor Jim Carrey.

Louis Pavlakos1340 days ago
Jim Carey attends premiere of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey Told The Weeknd He Didn’t Want to Collaborate on ‘Dawn FM’ at First

Jim Carrey provided a mellifluous through-line on The Weeknd’s 'Dawn FM,' but the 60-year-old has revealed he initially turned down the request to collaborate.

Brad Callas1437 days ago
Cast of 'Sonic 2' at the film's premiere
Pop Culture

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Debuts With $71 Million, Breaking Record for Video Game Adaptations

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' has shattered a record previously held by its predecessor, making $71 million in its opening weekend at the box office.

Brenton Blanchet1558 days ago
Advertisement
Jim Carrey attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2"
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey Reveals What Could Convince Him to Do 'Ace Ventura 3'

Carrey, who recently said he’s “fairly serious” about retiring from acting, has revealed what could convince him to finally do a third 'Ace Ventura' film.

Joe Price1561 days ago
The Weeknd is pictured in a new video from his latest album
Music

The Weeknd Shares New Video for "Out of Time" Featuring Hoyeon and Jim Carrey

“Out of Time” is the latest track from The Weeknd’s 'Dawn FM' to receive a video. In January, “Gasoline” and the “Take My Breath” remix got the video treatment.

Trace William Cowen1564 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App