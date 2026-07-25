Drake Responds to AI Photo of Him Feeding Spice: 'I Would Have Taken This Pic for Real'

Drake found some humor in the AI-generated image imagining him sharing a romantic dinner with Jamaican dancehall star Spice.
The image, which spread across X on Friday (July 24), depicts Drake feeding Spice dessert during an upscale dinner in front of a window overlooking the Eiffel Tower. Both are dressed in matching silver outfits.
The ridiculous image caught the rapper’s attention. Rather than dismissing it, Drake embraced the joke.
"You know I would have taken this pic for real with you," Drake commented. Spice has not responded.
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Drake has also maintained a longstanding appreciation for Caribbean music and culture throughout his career, frequently collaborating with Jamaican artists and incorporating dancehall influences into songs like "Controlla," "One Dance," and "Too Good."
Drake's playful response also comes just days after he reflected on the past two years in an Instagram post following the latest edition of his NOCTA Manor retreat. Sharing photos from the event, including one taken beneath banners celebrating his chart accomplishments, the rapper wrote that he has spent the last 24 months proving himself right and believes he's about to have "the summer of my life."
The post also arrived as ICEMAN continues its impressive run on the Billboard 200, remaining in the top 10 more than two months after its release.