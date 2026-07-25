Drake Responds to AI Photo of Him Feeding Spice: 'I Would Have Taken This Pic for Real'

Drake found some humor in the AI-generated image imagining him sharing a romantic dinner with Jamaican dancehall star Spice.

The image, which spread across X on Friday (July 24), depicts Drake feeding Spice dessert during an upscale dinner in front of a window overlooking the Eiffel Tower. Both are dressed in matching silver outfits.

The ridiculous image caught the rapper’s attention. Rather than dismissing it, Drake embraced the joke.

"You know I would have taken this pic for real with you," Drake commented. Spice has not responded.