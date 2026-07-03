Latest Stories
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ by Jokes About Her Family, Marriage at Tom Brady Roast
A source told 'People' that the supermodel and her children were affected by some jokes made during Brady's Netflix roast over the weekend.
Bob Saget Comedy Store Tribute Featuring Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, and More Reportedly Becoming Netflix Special
The memorial was held at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood in January and featured a house band comprised of Jackson Browne and John Mayer.
Jeff Ross' Accuser Details Alleged Relationship With Him When She Was Underage
Back in June, comedian Jeff Ross was accused of entering into a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in 1998 when he was 33.
Jeff Ross Denies Having Relationship with Underage Girl
Jeff Ross took to Twitter on Monday, where he refuted claims that he had a sexual relationship with an underage girl, calling the accusation 'old news.'