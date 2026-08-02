Jonah Hill's Jiu-Jitsu Training Means He'd 'Annihilate' Anyone Calling Him Fat Guy From 'Superbad'

Jonah Hill says his extensive training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu will let him “fucking annihilate” anyone who tries to body shame him.
The clip, which comes from an April appearance on the SmartLess podcast, features Hill issuing a stark warning to anyone who still thinks he’s the chubby, harmless oaf from Superbad.
"I would fuck you up," the actor told Jason Bateman, one of the podcast’s hosts, on stage during a live recording of the podcast in Los Angeles.
"My favorite thing is people are like, 'Oh, Jonah Hill, fucking fat guy from Superbad,'" Hill continued said. "And I'm like, 'I would fucking annihilate you, dude. I'm not kidding you. Try it. If you see me, try it, dude. Bring it. Who's got it?'"
The confidence traces back to years of Brazilian jiu-jitsu training. Hill first picked up the sport at age 35 in late 2018, originally at Clockwork Jiu-Jitsu in New York City, where he drilled four to five sessions a week.
He has spoken publicly about tying the decision to high school experiences, noting that guys who practiced BJJ "used to beat the shit out of us at parties," which originally pushed him away from the sport before eventually drawing him back.
His trainer now is Josh Griffiths, a third-degree black belt who has competed at Abu Dhabi World Pro events and works regularly with top UFC fighters.
"I love Brazilian jiu-jitsu, except my body is begging me not to love it," Hill joked during the SmartLess podcast. His wife, he added, has offered a reality check.
“You're not going to become a professional fighter. You know that, right? You're a comedian,” he said, relaying her message.
In other Hill news, the actor—and now lethal weapon—has been revealed to be in talks to appear in upcoming 24 Jump Street.