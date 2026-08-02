Jonah Hill's Jiu-Jitsu Training Means He'd 'Annihilate' Anyone Calling Him Fat Guy From 'Superbad'

Jonah Hill says his extensive training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu will let him “fucking annihilate” anyone who tries to body shame him.

The clip, which comes from an April appearance on the SmartLess podcast, features Hill issuing a stark warning to anyone who still thinks he’s the chubby, harmless oaf from Superbad.

"I would fuck you up," the actor told Jason Bateman, one of the podcast’s hosts, on stage during a live recording of the podcast in Los Angeles.

"My favorite thing is people are like, 'Oh, Jonah Hill, fucking fat guy from Superbad,'" Hill continued said. "And I'm like, 'I would fucking annihilate you, dude. I'm not kidding you. Try it. If you see me, try it, dude. Bring it. Who's got it?'"