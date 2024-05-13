21 Savage Calls Drake and Metro Boomin His Brothers, Says They’ll ‘Figure That Sh*t Out'

21 has kept a low profile since Metro officially kicked off his beef with Drake when he dropped his collaborative album with Future titled We Don't Trust You. The Atlanta native is one of Metro's frequent collaborators, and also teamed up with Drake for their joint effort Her Loss. Metro has also produced a pair of tracks ("Mr. Right Now" and "Knife Talk") featuring Drake and 21.

Most recently, Soulja Boy called out 21 and Metro over an old tweet that compared the "Crank Dat" rapper to Jeezy. Over the weekend, Soulja shared some vicious words with Grammy Award-winning producer who wrote in 2012, "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down."

Soulja seemed to be upset with the old tweet and proceeded to drag Metro for comparing him to Jeezy while claiming he was a "bitch ass boy" for making the comparison and gave him a warning to delete the post.

"Fuck is you talking about, Metro Groomin?" he said. "You was lit about going to the studio with Jeezy, bitch ass boy? Stop playing with me. I had a number one in 2007 when I was 17, fuck n***a. You was still in elementary school. You was in middle school, boy."

21 caught wind of the tweet and stood by Metro saying, "or what" in response to Soulja's warning. Soulja saw 21's comment and replied, "Or I'm slapping the shit out [you] and metro."

So, yeah.