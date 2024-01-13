Here Are the First-Week Numbers Projections for 21 Savage's 'American Dream'

The first-week numbers projections for 21 Savage's third studio album American Dream are here.

HITS Daily Double reports Savage's latest offering is projected to open at 130,000-150,000. This would give 21 his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, following 2018's i am > i was, 2020's Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin, and 2022's Her Loss with Drake.

For comparison, Savage's second studio album, i am > i was, debuted atop the Billboard 200 and moved 131,000 copies in its first week. The rapper's last two projects, Savage Mode II and Her Loss, topped the chart in their first weeks of release with 171,000 and 411,000 copies, respectively.

Released on Friday, American Dream serves as the official follow-up to Savage's 2018 album i am > i was, while marking his first full length project since 2022's Her Loss.

The 15-track LP features guest appearances from Young Thug ("Pop Ur Shit"), Travis Scott ("Nee-Nah"), Lil Durk ("Dangerous"), Summer Walker ("Prove It"), Brent Faiyaz ("Should've Wore A Bonnet"), Burna Boy ("Just Like Me"), Doja Cat ("N.H.I.E."), and Mariah the Scientist ("Dark Days").

On the production side of things, Savage enlists Metro Boomin ("Pop Ur Shit," "Dangerous," "Nee Nah," "Just Like Me"), Spliff Sinatra ("American Dream," "All of Me"), "London on Da Track ("Redrum"), OG Parker ("See the Real"), Cardo ("Should've Wore A Bonnet"), and more.