Tom Holland Imagines What It Would've Been Like If Timothée Chalamet Got Spidey Role, He Got 'Dune'

Tom Holland’s Monday is surely off to a better start than almost anyone else’s, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been confirmed to have significantly exceeded box office expectations during its opening weekend.

Still, there is an alternate timeline in which Holland, whose 2026 also boasts Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, never stepped into the dual challenges of bringing his own take on Peter Parker and Spidey to the big screen.

As fans are surely aware, the Oscar-nominated Timothée Chalamet, next set to be seen in Dune: Part Three, was once among the contenders for the part.