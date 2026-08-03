Tom Holland Imagines What It Would've Been Like If Timothée Chalamet Got Spidey Role, He Got 'Dune'

Tom Holland’s Monday is surely off to a better start than almost anyone else’s, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been confirmed to have significantly exceeded box office expectations during its opening weekend.
Still, there is an alternate timeline in which Holland, whose 2026 also boasts Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, never stepped into the dual challenges of bringing his own take on Peter Parker and Spidey to the big screen.
As fans are surely aware, the Oscar-nominated Timothée Chalamet, next set to be seen in Dune: Part Three, was once among the contenders for the part.
“I think he would make a great Spider-Man,” Holland recently told Happy Sad Confused’s Josh Horowitz while out on a much-headlined press tour. “I think he would really bring a lot of emotion. I think he would be a more brooding version of the character, which might be kind of interesting. And, you know, maybe I got Dune, and Dune would be this kind of, like, blundering idiot running through the sand. That'd be kind of fun though.”
Among the projects Holland is set to tackle next is a Fred Astaire biopic. Chalamet, meanwhile, will follow his third Dune film with the animated Not Alone next April. He’s joined in the latter, billed as an aliens-featuring romantic comedy, by Selena Gomez.
For an overview of everything we know about Not Alone so far, including a look at its recently released teaser trailer, this is where you need to be.