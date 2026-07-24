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Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival
Oscar-winning filmmaker Siân Heder will open the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival with Being Heumann, a powerful biopic about disability rights pioneer Judy Heumann and the historic protest that changed accessibility in America.
Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Names ZALE and Marie Céleste 2026 Breakthrough Songwriters
Toronto hip-hop producer ZALE and Montreal collective Céleste will be honoured alongside this year's Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees in Toronto this fall.
Jessie Reyez Celebrates Album Release and Birthday With Drake at CN Tower
The singer released her fourth LP and performed at the FIFA World Cup before celebrating with Drizzy.
Mexican Street Art Icon Unveils Two New Murals In Toronto
Saner, a globally recognized muralist has created two vibrant new public artworks in Toronto’s west end that were inspired by alebrijes, mariachi culture, and the spirit of CDMX.
Toronto's Ethan Macmillan Went From Emergency Dispatcher To 'Fear Factor: House of Fear' Champion
Fresh off winning Fear Factor: House of Fear, the 20-year-old emergency dispatcher talks Johnny Knoxville, electric shock challenges, reality TV strategy, and what really goes on inside the show.
O’Shea Jackson Jr. Says the Hook for “Janice STFU” Is Stuck in His Head: ‘There. I Said It'
O’Shea Jackson Jr. is the latest one to chime in on the infectious nature of Drake's 'Iceman' standout.
Drake Calls Toronto Mayor 'Crolivia Chow' in Thank You Note
"Happy to host his team at City Hall,” she replied.
Drake Lights Up Toronto Ahead of 'Iceman' Album Release
Drake is going full spectacle for his long-teased new album 'Iceman,' out soon.
Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Flexibility in NSFW Video: ‘When U Finally Get You Ah Baddie’
The "F My Baby Dad" rapper demonstrated her agility after she performed at Rolling Loud.
Lilly Singh To Receive Equity in Entertainment Award in Toronto
The Canadian actress and producer will pick up the award at the third annual Women in Entertainment Canada summit on May 28.
Maggie Kang, Creator of KPop Demon Hunters, Receives Key to the City of Toronto
The Toronto-raised filmmaker behind KPop Demon Hunters received one of the city’s highest honours during a special appearance at the Departure Festival + Conference.
Sexyy Red Will Be in Toronto Ahead of 'Iceman' Release: 'Don't Worry About What I'm Going For'
The St. Louis rapper could have a third Drake collaboration on the way.
Meet The Canadian Artist Behind The Mirrored Mannequins That Transformed The 2026 Met Gala
Canadian-Palestinian artist Samar Hejazi reimagined the mannequin heads for the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, using mirrored faces to bring the viewer into the picture.
Drake Appears to Shoot 'Iceman' Music Video in Toronto
Drizzy's ninth album, 'Iceman,' arrives on May 15.
Cavaliers Poke Fun at Drake's 'Iceman' Hype After Knocking Raptors Out of Playoffs: 'Defrosted'
"Turned the 6 upside down," the team's official socials boasted in another post.
The Tragically Hip, Feist, And More To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame
A powerhouse lineup of Canadian music icons—The Tragically Hip, Feist, Loverboy, and Roch Voisine—will be honoured at this year’s Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in Toronto.
Canada's Next Wave Of Artists Starts Here: Inside Samsung True North Tunes
A new artist-first platform is shining a spotlight on Canada’s next wave of musicians—giving emerging talent the opportunity to be discovered, connect with a wider creative community, and take their sound to audiences nationwide.
Reitmans Will Be Dressing Toronto Tempo’s Dance Crew, The Rhythm Section
With the WNBA’s Toronto Tempo set to tip off, Reitmans is marking its 100th year by dressing the team's dance crew in custom designs that fuse performance, style, and cultural momentum.