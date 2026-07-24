Toronto

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival
Pop Culture

Siân Heder’s 'Being Heumann' Will Kick Off The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival

Oscar-winning filmmaker Siân Heder will open the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival with Being Heumann, a powerful biopic about disability rights pioneer Judy Heumann and the historic protest that changed accessibility in America.

Christopher Turner15 days ago
Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Names ZALE and Marie Céleste 2026 Breakthrough Songwriters
Music

Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Names ZALE and Marie Céleste 2026 Breakthrough Songwriters

Toronto hip-hop producer ZALE and Montreal collective Céleste will be honoured alongside this year's Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees in Toronto this fall.

Christopher Turner18 days ago
Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026
Music

Jessie Reyez Celebrates Album Release and Birthday With Drake at CN Tower

The singer released her fourth LP and performed at the FIFA World Cup before celebrating with Drizzy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams37 days ago
Mexican Street Art Icon Unveils Two New Murals In Toronto
Life

Mexican Street Art Icon Unveils Two New Murals In Toronto

Saner, a globally recognized muralist has created two vibrant new public artworks in Toronto’s west end that were inspired by alebrijes, mariachi culture, and the spirit of CDMX.

Christopher Turner54 days ago
Toronto’s Ethan Macmillan Went From Emergency Dispatcher To ‘Fear Factor: House of Fear’ Champion
Pop Culture

Toronto's Ethan Macmillan Went From Emergency Dispatcher To 'Fear Factor: House of Fear' Champion

Fresh off winning Fear Factor: House of Fear, the 20-year-old emergency dispatcher talks Johnny Knoxville, electric shock challenges, reality TV strategy, and what really goes on inside the show.

Christopher Turner61 days ago
Advertisement
oshea jackson
Music

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Says the Hook for “Janice STFU” Is Stuck in His Head: ‘There. I Said It'

O’Shea Jackson Jr. is the latest one to chime in on the infectious nature of Drake's 'Iceman' standout.

danbarna68 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Calls Toronto Mayor 'Crolivia Chow' in Thank You Note

"Happy to host his team at City Hall,” she replied.

Trey Alston70 days ago
Drake in light blue attire on stage at a concert, pointing to the audience with a microphone in hand.
Music

Drake Lights Up Toronto Ahead of 'Iceman' Album Release

Drake is going full spectacle for his long-teased new album 'Iceman,' out soon.

Trace William Cowen71 days ago
Sexyy Red performs during Rolling Loud 202t6 at Camping World Stadium on May 10, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.
Music

Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Flexibility in NSFW Video: ‘When U Finally Get You Ah Baddie’

The "F My Baby Dad" rapper demonstrated her agility after she performed at Rolling Loud.

Jaelani Turner-Williams73 days ago
Lilly Singh To Receive The Hollywood Reporter’s Equity in Entertainment Award
Pop Culture

Lilly Singh To Receive Equity in Entertainment Award in Toronto

The Canadian actress and producer will pick up the award at the third annual Women in Entertainment Canada summit on May 28.

Christopher Turner75 days ago
Advertisement
Maggie Kang, Creator of KPop Demon Hunters, Receives A Key To The City Of Toronto
Pop Culture

Maggie Kang, Creator of KPop Demon Hunters, Receives Key to the City of Toronto

The Toronto-raised filmmaker behind KPop Demon Hunters received one of the city’s highest honours during a special appearance at the Departure Festival + Conference.

Christopher Turner78 days ago
Sexyy Red performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California. LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake and Dave perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England.
Music

Sexyy Red Will Be in Toronto Ahead of 'Iceman' Release: 'Don't Worry About What I'm Going For'

The St. Louis rapper could have a third Drake collaboration on the way.

Jaelani Turner-Williams80 days ago
Meet The Canadian Artist Behind The Mirrored Mannequins That Transformed The 2026 Met Gala
Style

Meet The Canadian Artist Behind The Mirrored Mannequins That Transformed The 2026 Met Gala

Canadian-Palestinian artist Samar Hejazi reimagined the mannequin heads for the Met’s Costume Art exhibition, using mirrored faces to bring the viewer into the picture.

Christopher Turner81 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Appears to Shoot 'Iceman' Music Video in Toronto

Drizzy's ninth album, 'Iceman,' arrives on May 15.

tara mahadevan81 days ago
Drake on stage with pyrotechnics in the background, singing passionately into a microphone.
Sports

Cavaliers Poke Fun at Drake's 'Iceman' Hype After Knocking Raptors Out of Playoffs: 'Defrosted'

"Turned the 6 upside down," the team's official socials boasted in another post.

Trace William Cowen82 days ago
Advertisement
The Tragically Hip, Feist, Loverboy, And Roch Voisine To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Music

The Tragically Hip, Feist, And More To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

A powerhouse lineup of Canadian music icons—The Tragically Hip, Feist, Loverboy, and Roch Voisine—will be honoured at this year’s Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in Toronto.

Christopher Turner88 days ago
Canada’s Next Wave Of Artists Starts Here: Inside Samsung True North Tunes
Music

Canada's Next Wave Of Artists Starts Here: Inside Samsung True North Tunes

A new artist-first platform is shining a spotlight on Canada’s next wave of musicians—giving emerging talent the opportunity to be discovered, connect with a wider creative community, and take their sound to audiences nationwide.

Christopher Turner92 days ago
Reitmans Will Be Dressing Toronto Tempo’s Dance Crew, The Rhythm Section
Style

Reitmans Will Be Dressing Toronto Tempo’s Dance Crew, The Rhythm Section

With the WNBA’s Toronto Tempo set to tip off, Reitmans is marking its 100th year by dressing the team's dance crew in custom designs that fuse performance, style, and cultural momentum.

Christopher Turner93 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App