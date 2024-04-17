21 Savage Named One of the 'Most Influential People of 2024' by 'Time' Magazine

21 Savage has been formally recognized as one of the "most influential people" of the year.

The American Dream chart-topper has rightfully landed on the annual Time 100 list from the folks at Time magazine, with fellow list honoree Burna Boy penning a brief accompanying piece on the Complex Hong Kong headliner’s undeniable impact. Through his music, 21 "maintains an authenticity that resonates deeply," per Burna, who earlier this year performed with Complex's best rapper of 2022 and Brandy at the Grammys.

Other stars on this year’s Time 100 list include Dev Patel, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Colman Domingo, Sofia Coppola, Jeffrey Wright, and more. See more here.