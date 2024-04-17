21 Savage Named One of the 'Most Influential People of 2024' by 'Time' Magazine

21 Savage has been formally recognized as one of the "most influential people" of the year.
The American Dream chart-topper has rightfully landed on the annual Time 100 list from the folks at Time magazine, with fellow list honoree Burna Boy penning a brief accompanying piece on the Complex Hong Kong headliner’s undeniable impact. Through his music, 21 "maintains an authenticity that resonates deeply," per Burna, who earlier this year performed with Complex's best rapper of 2022 and Brandy at the Grammys.
Other stars on this year’s Time 100 list include Dev Patel, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Colman Domingo, Sofia Coppola, Jeffrey Wright, and more. See more here.
21 Savage kicked off his 2024 with the January rollout of his third solo studio album, American Dream. The album, which debuted at No. 1 and was preceded by a parody biopic trailer featuring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin, marked 21’s first new full-length since his and Drake’s still-in-headlines Her Loss. Last year, 21 joined Drizzy for the It's All a Blur tour.
More recently, as in just last weekend, 21 took the stage at Coachella during Doja Cat's expectedly excellent headlining set to perform "N.H.I.E." See footage below.
While the aforementioned biopic trailer was indeed a parody, 21 said earlier this year that he would be open to a real one, albeit a bit deeper into his career.
"They would hate on it now though," 21 told Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay in January. "Because they gon' be like, 'What the fuck 21 Savage deserve a story for, a movie about him for? What he did?' You know how they do."