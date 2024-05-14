Ye Says He and Ty Dolla Sign Are a ‘Great Combination’ Like Drake and 21 Savage

Ye has compared the chemistry between himself and Ty Dolla Sign to that of Drake and 21 Savage.

In a new interview published by Hypebeast, the artist formerly known as Kanye West was asked about his relationship with Ty. According to the Chicago rap legend, teaming up with his Vultures collaborator is a near-perfect combination comparable to the work that Drake and 21 Savage have done over the years.

"Man, me and Ty have been doing music for so long. It makes me think of 21 Savage and Drake, who are just such a great combination," Ye told the outlet. "What people see now, they probably didn't realize at first. It's like, 'Oh, Ty wrote on 'FourFiveSeconds'. Ty wrote on 'Only Once' and 'Real Friends' and 'Fade.' He wrote on records I did with Paul McCartney. And now people see these whole albums are like, 'Oh wow, they really make good music together.'"