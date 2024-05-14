Ye Says He and Ty Dolla Sign Are a ‘Great Combination’ Like Drake and 21 Savage

Ye has compared the chemistry between himself and Ty Dolla Sign to that of Drake and 21 Savage.
In a new interview published by Hypebeast, the artist formerly known as Kanye West was asked about his relationship with Ty. According to the Chicago rap legend, teaming up with his Vultures collaborator is a near-perfect combination comparable to the work that Drake and 21 Savage have done over the years.
"Man, me and Ty have been doing music for so long. It makes me think of 21 Savage and Drake, who are just such a great combination," Ye told the outlet. "What people see now, they probably didn't realize at first. It's like, 'Oh, Ty wrote on 'FourFiveSeconds'. Ty wrote on 'Only Once' and 'Real Friends' and 'Fade.' He wrote on records I did with Paul McCartney. And now people see these whole albums are like, 'Oh wow, they really make good music together.'"
Drake and 21 Savage's union has proven to be a success given their collaborative album Her Loss debuted at No. 1 and won Hip Hop Album of the Year and Top Rap Album at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards and Billboard Music Awards, respectively. Ye and Ty, on the other hand, also topped the Billboard 200 chart with their joint album, Vultures 1.
Ye's comments come a few weeks after he claimed he washed Drake and Kendrick Lamar on their respective collaborations. "Everyone knows I washed Kendrick on No More Parties in LA. Everyone knows I washed Drake at the Free Hoover concert," Ye wrote on his social media page.
He returned a few weeks later and released a remix to Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That" where he dissed Drake amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar. In his verse, Ye claimed Drake answers to music executive Lucian Grainge.
"It's a wrap for n***as/ Where's Lucian, serve your master, n***a/ You caught a little bag for your masters didn't ya/ Lifetime deal I feel bad for n***as," Kanye rapped.