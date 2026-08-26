Doja Cat Tells Fans She's Quitting Vapes Again: 'I Have a Hypno Session'

Doja Cat’s seemingly complicated relationship with vaping continues this week with the apparent enlistment of a hypnotist.
In a recent livestream, the Vie artist, always reliable in sharing swiftly headlined commentary, pulled from a vape while acknowledging that her affinity for the pastime was nearing its conclusion.
“Okay, I’m gonna quit vaping tomorrow,” Doja said, as seen in the decidedly brief clip below. “I have a hypno session, so I’ve gotta get rid of all my vapes tonight or tomorrow morning.”
Fans will note that Doja has suggested stepping away from vaping in the past, including back in 2022 following a painful tonsil procedure. However, she later conceded to having resumed the admittedly hard-to-kick habit.
Doja’s latest streaming highlight follows her declaration of Tyga as “a penis” over his decision to share an AI-assisted (and critically eviscerated) album.
“Nobody asked me anything about Tyga but I just felt like saying this,” the Grammy winner said earlier this month. “Tyga is a penis for making an AI album.”
This wasn’t Doja’s first criticism of the use of generative AI in music, as she previously offered a “fuck AI for real” in connection with song leaks she slammed as fakes.
“None of it is me,” she assured fans at the time.
Next for Doja is a return to the road, kicking off her latest stretch of Vie-promoting dates with a show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 1. She’ll wrap the run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in December.