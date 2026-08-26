Doja Cat Tells Fans She's Quitting Vapes Again: 'I Have a Hypno Session'

“Okay, I’m gonna quit vaping tomorrow,” Doja said, as seen in the decidedly brief clip below. “I have a hypno session, so I’ve gotta get rid of all my vapes tonight or tomorrow morning.”

In a recent livestream, the Vie artist, always reliable in sharing swiftly headlined commentary, pulled from a vape while acknowledging that her affinity for the pastime was nearing its conclusion.

Doja Cat ’s seemingly complicated relationship with vaping continues this week with the apparent enlistment of a hypnotist.

Fans will note that Doja has suggested stepping away from vaping in the past, including back in 2022 following a painful tonsil procedure. However, she later conceded to having resumed the admittedly hard-to-kick habit.

Doja’s latest streaming highlight follows her declaration of Tyga as “a penis” over his decision to share an AI-assisted (and critically eviscerated) album.

“Nobody asked me anything about Tyga but I just felt like saying this,” the Grammy winner said earlier this month. “Tyga is a penis for making an AI album.”

This wasn’t Doja’s first criticism of the use of generative AI in music, as she previously offered a “fuck AI for real” in connection with song leaks she slammed as fakes.

“None of it is me,” she assured fans at the time.