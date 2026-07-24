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Nine Suspects Pile Out of Small Car Before Virginia Robbery in Bizarre Video
The clown car-style surveillance footage was captured at a local vape shop.
American Airlines Passenger Booted From Plane for Allegedly Vaping, Claims Assault
The passenger claimed that he was using the lavatory before arguing with a flight attendant.
Doja Cat Admits to Vaping Again, Says She Doesn't 'Suck Anything'
The Grammy winner laughed off her chances of developing "popcorn lung" from vaping.
Alabama Barker Hospitalized for Nicotine Withdrawal (UPDATED)
Travis Barker's 19-year-old daughter, who is currently pursuing a rap career, was reportedly told to quit vaping by music industry pros.
UK MPs Call For Ban On Single-Use Vapes Over Youth Appeal Concerns
Five million single-use vapes are being thrown away in the UK every week, a four fold increase on 2022, research has found.
New Study Suggests That Vaping Could Lead To Lower Sperm Counts, Shrunken Testicles
An estimated 12 million adults use e-cigarettes, while millions of children and teens have been added to the vaping population despite age restrictions.
Drake Tells Fan Who Threw Vape Onstage to Think About Evaluating Their Life
"There's no way you're taking life serious," he told the fan.
Florida Substitute Teacher Arrested and Charged With Child Abuse for Allegedly Letting 7th Grader Hit Her Vape
The substitute teacher allegedly told police she let the student try out her vape pen because she "just wanted to fit in." She's since been arrested.
Flavoured Vape Products May Soon Be Banned in Quebec
Flavoured vape flavours may soon be a thing of the past in Quebec as the provincial government may ban them after it proposed new rules today.
Juul Agrees to $462 Million Settlement With California, New York, Several Other States
New York, California, Washington, D.C. and four additional states reached a $462 million settlement with Juul Labs over its marketing to young people.
Father Fatally Stabbed Outside Starbucks After Asking Man to Stop Vaping Near Daughter
After a confrontation broke out just outside of a Vancouver Starbucks, a man fatally stabbed a father after being asked to stop vaping around his three-year-old
Quebec Families Ministry Investigating TikTok of Baby Vaping
The Quebec Families Ministry is investigating a video posted on TikTok showing a baby vaping an e-cigarette. Mirabel police are also investigating.
Juul Announces Settlements in Connection With More Than 5,000 Lawsuits
Juul has been met with a slew of legal action in recent years in connection with criticism directed, in large part, toward its marketing strategies.
Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russian Court, Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison
On Thursday, WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court, and she’s now facing up to a decade in prison.
FDA Orders Juul E-Cigarettes Off U.S. Market (UPDATE)
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially ordered Juul to remove its e-cigarette products for sale from store shelves in the United States.
Tennessee HS Student Arrested After 2 School Officials and Nurse Exposed to Fentanyl Hidden in Vape Pen
A Tennessee high school student was arrested after two school resource officers and a nurse were exposed to fentanyl that was hidden inside of a vape pen.
Football Coach From UK Jailed For 25 Years In Dubai For Possession Of CBD Oil
The UAE is infamous for handing down lengthy prison sentences for drug-related offenses and drug trafficking can potentially be punished with the death penalty.