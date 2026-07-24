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FOX 5/Fauquier County Sheriff's Office Virginia
Life

Nine Suspects Pile Out of Small Car Before Virginia Robbery in Bizarre Video

The clown car-style surveillance footage was captured at a local vape shop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams254 days ago
Instagram
Life

American Airlines Passenger Booted From Plane for Allegedly Vaping, Claims Assault

The passenger claimed that he was using the lavatory before arguing with a flight attendant.

Jaelani Turner-Williams350 days ago
Doja Cat at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango at Huntington City Beach on May 10, 2025 in Huntington Beach, California.
Music

Doja Cat Admits to Vaping Again, Says She Doesn't 'Suck Anything'

The Grammy winner laughed off her chances of developing "popcorn lung" from vaping.

Jaelani Turner-Williams355 days ago
Alabama Barker with long blonde hair in a high ponytail, wearing a black jacket, poses against a dark background.
Music

Alabama Barker Hospitalized for Nicotine Withdrawal (UPDATED)

Travis Barker's 19-year-old daughter, who is currently pursuing a rap career, was reportedly told to quit vaping by music industry pros.

Alex Ocho572 days ago
Life

UK MPs Call For Ban On Single-Use Vapes Over Youth Appeal Concerns

Five million single-use vapes are being thrown away in the UK every week, a four fold increase on 2022, research has found.

Sanj Patel1042 days ago
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Life

New Study Suggests That Vaping Could Lead To Lower Sperm Counts, Shrunken Testicles

An estimated 12 million adults use e-cigarettes, while millions of children and teens have been added to the vaping population despite age restrictions.

Sanj Patel1055 days ago
Music

Drake Tells Fan Who Threw Vape Onstage to Think About Evaluating Their Life

"There's no way you're taking life serious," he told the fan.

Joe Price1100 days ago
substitute teacher pictured in mugshot
Life

Florida Substitute Teacher Arrested and Charged With Child Abuse for Allegedly Letting 7th Grader Hit Her Vape

The substitute teacher allegedly told police she let the student try out her vape pen because she "just wanted to fit in." She's since been arrested.

Trace William Cowen1173 days ago
a case full of vape pens and cartridges
Life

Flavoured Vape Products May Soon Be Banned in Quebec

Flavoured vape flavours may soon be a thing of the past in Quebec as the provincial government may ban them after it proposed new rules today.

Louis Pavlakos1193 days ago
Packages of Juul e-cigarettes are displayed for sale in the Brazil Outlet shop.
Life

Juul Agrees to $462 Million Settlement With California, New York, Several Other States

New York, California, Washington, D.C. and four additional states reached a $462 million settlement with Juul Labs over its marketing to young people.

Jose Martinez1200 days ago
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police on the street in vancouver
Life

Father Fatally Stabbed Outside Starbucks After Asking Man to Stop Vaping Near Daughter

After a confrontation broke out just outside of a Vancouver Starbucks, a man fatally stabbed a father after being asked to stop vaping around his three-year-old

Louis Pavlakos1215 days ago
picture of various vape pens
Life

Quebec Families Ministry Investigating TikTok of Baby Vaping

The Quebec Families Ministry is investigating a video posted on TikTok showing a baby vaping an e-cigarette. Mirabel police are also investigating.

Louis Pavlakos1238 days ago
Juul logo is seen in window of store
Life

Juul Announces Settlements in Connection With More Than 5,000 Lawsuits

Juul has been met with a slew of legal action in recent years in connection with criticism directed, in large part, toward its marketing strategies.

Trace William Cowen1326 days ago
Brittney Griner goes to court in Russia
Sports

Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russian Court, Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison

On Thursday, WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court, and she’s now facing up to a decade in prison.

Joe Price1480 days ago
An illustration shows the contents of an electronic Juul cigarette box
Life

FDA Orders Juul E-Cigarettes Off U.S. Market (UPDATE)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially ordered Juul to remove its e-cigarette products for sale from store shelves in the United States.

Joe Price1495 days ago
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An empty classroom is seen.
Life

Tennessee HS Student Arrested After 2 School Officials and Nurse Exposed to Fentanyl Hidden in Vape Pen

A Tennessee high school student was arrested after two school resource officers and a nurse were exposed to fentanyl that was hidden inside of a vape pen.

Jose Martinez1696 days ago
billy-hood
Life

Football Coach From UK Jailed For 25 Years In Dubai For Possession Of CBD Oil

The UAE is infamous for handing down lengthy prison sentences for drug-related offenses and drug trafficking can potentially be punished with the death penalty.

James Keith1748 days ago

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