The Top 10 College Football Head Coaches Right Now

It can be argued that coaching football at the collegiate level is the most difficult job in sports.

They are in charge of recruiting, they’re in charge of the playbook, they’re in charge of what transpires at practice, they’re in charge of in-game strategy, and they’re in charge of the pre-game speech.

These master pigskin technicians need to know what makes each of his players tick, and these coaches need to know each of his player’s strengths and weaknesses. They must also know when to delegate some of these duties with their assistants.

The head coach of a college football program is the CEO.

There is no tried-and-true way to go about coaching Division 1 football. All of the greats have their own unique way of going about the job.