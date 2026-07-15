GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Diddy's Miami Star Island Property Sells for $55 Million

Diddy is currently serving his 50-month federal sentence in New Jersey.

Diddy in sunglasses and a red varsity jacket sits among a crowd at an event.
Image via Prince Williams/WireImage

Sean "Diddy" Combs has sold his waterfront Star Island estate for $55 million in an off-market deal while he serves his sentence in a federal prison in New Jersey.

The transaction saw Combs' entity, 1 West Star Island LLC, transfer the bayfront estate at 1 Star Island Drive to buyer JFStar LLC, a move first reported by The Real Deal and later confirmed by TMZ.

Real estate company JFStar LLC financed the purchase with an $18.5 million mortgage from Axos Bank.

The sale price represents a $20 million gain over the $35 million Combs paid for the property in 2021 when he bought it from Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio Estefan.

According to The Real Deal, the estate sits on a “1.3-acre bayfront lot with 240 feet of water frontage.” The nearly 8,000-square-foot complex, originally built in 1940 and later expanded in 1995, features a two-story main home, a guesthouse, a resort-style pool, a spa, and a private dock.

The sold property is separate from Combs' main estate next door at 2 Star Island Drive, which he still owns according to The Real Deal. It was his 2 Star Island Drive property that federal agents raided in March 2024.

A year ago, a federal jury acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking but convicted him on two counts under the Mann Act for transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

Diddy, 56, is currently serving his 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, with a projected release date of February 23, 2028.

Related Stories

Diddy
Pop Culture

Diddy Seen on Prison Walk at FCI Fort Dix in Newly Surfaced Footage

He was dressed in a white T-shirt, tan shorts, and Nike sneakers.

Trey Alston20 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs in a stylish black and white outfit, and Cassie in a black gown, pose at a formal event with a crowd in the background.
Music

Cassie, Diddy Civil Case: Escort Disputes Claim of Making 'Threats of Violence' on Social Media

The plaintiff in the case argues he “never threatened physical harm or violence” against Cassie in a video shared to TikTok in June.

Trace William Cowen20 days ago
President Trump, 50 Cent, and Diddy
Music

50 Cent Reacted to Diddy Not Being Granted Clemency by President Trump

Fif ignored the backlash he received for performing at Donald Trump Jr.'s D.C club.

Trey Alston22 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App