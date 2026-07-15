Diddy's Miami Star Island Property Sells for $55 Million

Sean "Diddy" Combs has sold his waterfront Star Island estate for $55 million in an off-market deal while he serves his sentence in a federal prison in New Jersey.

The transaction saw Combs' entity, 1 West Star Island LLC, transfer the bayfront estate at 1 Star Island Drive to buyer JFStar LLC, a move first reported by The Real Deal and later confirmed by TMZ.

Real estate company JFStar LLC financed the purchase with an $18.5 million mortgage from Axos Bank.

The sale price represents a $20 million gain over the $35 million Combs paid for the property in 2021 when he bought it from Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio Estefan.

According to The Real Deal, the estate sits on a “1.3-acre bayfront lot with 240 feet of water frontage.” The nearly 8,000-square-foot complex, originally built in 1940 and later expanded in 1995, features a two-story main home, a guesthouse, a resort-style pool, a spa, and a private dock.