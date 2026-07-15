Diddy's Miami Star Island Property Sells for $55 Million

Sean "Diddy" Combs has sold his waterfront Star Island estate for $55 million in an off-market deal while he serves his sentence in a federal prison in New Jersey.
The transaction saw Combs' entity, 1 West Star Island LLC, transfer the bayfront estate at 1 Star Island Drive to buyer JFStar LLC, a move first reported by The Real Deal and later confirmed by TMZ.
Real estate company JFStar LLC financed the purchase with an $18.5 million mortgage from Axos Bank.
The sale price represents a $20 million gain over the $35 million Combs paid for the property in 2021 when he bought it from Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio Estefan.
According to The Real Deal, the estate sits on a “1.3-acre bayfront lot with 240 feet of water frontage.” The nearly 8,000-square-foot complex, originally built in 1940 and later expanded in 1995, features a two-story main home, a guesthouse, a resort-style pool, a spa, and a private dock.
The sold property is separate from Combs' main estate next door at 2 Star Island Drive, which he still owns according to The Real Deal. It was his 2 Star Island Drive property that federal agents raided in March 2024.
A year ago, a federal jury acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking but convicted him on two counts under the Mann Act for transporting people across state lines for prostitution.
Diddy, 56, is currently serving his 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, with a projected release date of February 23, 2028.