Diddy’s Prison Release Date Moved up Five Weeks Earlier Than Originally Planned

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website, it’s now anticipated that the incarcerated music mogul will be home by April 25, 2028.

This is the third time his release date has changed. In November 2025, he was scheduled to be discharged on June 4, 2028; previously, the date was May 8, 2028.

The 56-year-old, who was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison, is currently being held at Fort Dix, a low-level facility in New Jersey.

The Bureau of Prisons did not provide details about the date change, telling Complex: “For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual, including release plans.”

Diddy has been in prison since his arrest in September 2024. His trial began last May and lasted until July, which is when he was found guilty of two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was also charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, though was found guilty of those more serious charges.

Diddy is in the process of appealing his sentence. Last November, a judge approved a request from his legal team to expedite the appeals process. Oral arguments from both sides could begin as early as April 2026, with his team arguing that moving up the start date for the appeals process was necessary due to the length of his client's sentence and the possibility of his serving the entirety of his time behind bars while the appeal is pending.