Daddy Yankee Announces 'LA POSTAL' Concept Album About Love, Drops Video for Lead Single "BOTZ"

Daddy Yankee is tapping into the proven power of the concept album format with his latest full-length, titled LA POSTAL. In a note to fans on Friday (Oct. 9), the seven-time Latin Grammy winner explained the new album as his way of exploring the many iterations of love with an emphasis on “real human experiences” in lieu of fantasy. “Introducing LA POSTAL, my new concept album of 15 songs, each a love letter that celebrates different ways to love: romantic love, familial love, and self-love,” Yankee wrote in an Instagram post, originally in Spanish. “My debut single, ‘BOTZ,’ reminds us that a kiss is one of the most powerful tools we have as human beings.”

Below, catch the just-released video for “BOTZ,” helmed by STILLZ. LA POSTAL is out Oct. 30.

Next month, Daddy Yankee will be honored by the Latin Recording Academy as the 2026 Person of the Year. On Nov. 11, a private gala in Yankee’s honor will be held in Las Vegas, with a tribute show set to feature “an array of international artists and close friends” performing his songs. “This recognition from The Latin Recording Academy is a dream come true,” the 50-year-old icon of reggaeton said back in April when the gala was first announced. “It means a lot because it represents more than just a successful career; it’s recognition of years of discipline, struggle, faith, and commitment to our culture. Receiving something like this is to honor Puerto Rico, to honor all Latinos, and specifically to that entire generation that believed in our music when no one else understood it.”

LAMENTO EN BAILE, Yankee’s most recent studio album until LA POSTAL’s announcement this week, arrived in October of last year.