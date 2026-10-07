Shakira and Gerard Piqué Appear in Court Over Their Sons' Flight Schedules

Key Takeaways
- Shakira asked a Barcelona judge to revise her custody agreement with Gerard Piqué so their sons do not bear the full burden of traveling between Miami and Barcelona.
- She wants Piqué to visit Milan, 13, and Sasha, 11, in Miami during short school breaks, arguing that transatlantic flights and time changes disrupt their routines.
- Her representatives stressed that the proposal would not reduce Piqué’s time with the children, while Shakira continues her Madrid tour residency through Oct. 12.
Shakira and Gerard Piqué appeared at a Barcelona court to revisit their custody agreement.
On Tuesday (Oct. 6), the Colombian icon and the former football star appeared at the City of Justice to argue over the visitation schedule covering their sons, Milan, 13, and Sasha, 11, according to HOLA.
The former couple appeared at the courthouse over the agreement they signed in 2022 following their separation, with Shakira seeking a modification aimed squarely at the boys' international travel.
A statement from her representatives says that she is not trying to cut into Piqué's time with the children. However, the singer wants is the burden of crossing the Atlantic to be shared more evenly between two parents living on opposite sides of it.
“The objective is that the effort of traveling between Miami and Barcelona does not fall solely on them,” her representatives said, per HOLA.
Shakira is reportedly proposing that Piqué fly to Miami to see the boys instead of the boys flying to Barcelona during their short breaks from school.
The singer’s side argues that quick transatlantic hops, with the time change attached, chew up the break itself and knock the kids off their routines. The change, her representatives said, would let them maintain more time for their usual routines with school, family, and friends.
Shakira’s ongoing Madrid residency, as part of her blockbuster Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, will conclude with a final show on October 12. The Oct. 3 performance, which featured a surprise guest appearance from Dua Lipa, broke an Amazon Music livestream record.