Shakira and Gerard Piqué Appear in Court Over Their Sons' Flight Schedules

Shakira and Gerard Piqué appeared at a Barcelona court to revisit their custody agreement.

On Tuesday (Oct. 6), the Colombian icon and the former football star appeared at the City of Justice to argue over the visitation schedule covering their sons, Milan, 13, and Sasha, 11, according to HOLA.

The former couple appeared at the courthouse over the agreement they signed in 2022 following their separation, with Shakira seeking a modification aimed squarely at the boys' international travel.

A statement from her representatives says that she is not trying to cut into Piqué's time with the children. However, the singer wants is the burden of crossing the Atlantic to be shared more evenly between two parents living on opposite sides of it.

“The objective is that the effort of traveling between Miami and Barcelona does not fall solely on them,” her representatives said, per HOLA.