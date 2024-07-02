In May, Cardi doubled down on her prior remarks about abstaining from the upcoming election, which yet again sees 81-year-old Joe Biden being pitted against 78-year-old Donald Trump. Speaking with Mankaprr Conteh for Rolling Stone, Cardi said she doesn’t "fuck with" either candidate. While her stance on Trump has been the same from the beginning, Cardi—like many in the U.S. who previously went out of their way to throw their support behind the former VP and current POTUS—has been disappointed with what he’s done in his first term.

"I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on," the 31-year-old said of one of the country’s most sustaining fuckeries, i.e. propping up wars for its own benefit while ignoring the needs of its own people. "We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience."

That same month, she elaborated further on X, f.k.a. Twitter, by telling fans that she didn't want her vote to "contribute" to anything with which she doesn't align. This argument, she added, applies to both candidates.

In recent days, calls have continued to grow for Biden to step aside after his piss-poor performance in a pointless debate against Trump. But if history has taught us anything, which is in and of itself a debatable sentiment, it’s that party-wide arrogance and all-around contempt for voters almost certainly ensures that our great national shitshow will continue.