Sam Smith Regrets Ignoring Tom Petty Letter Amid “Stay With Me” Dispute

Sam Smith is looking back with regret at how they handled a personal gesture from Tom Petty during the copyright dispute surrounding "Stay With Me."

In a new interview with CBC, Smith recalled receiving a letter from Petty at their hotel the night before the 2015 Grammy Awards. At the time, Petty and collaborator Jeff Lynne had been awarded writing credits and a combined 12.5 percent royalty share on "Stay With Me" because of its melodic similarities to their 1989 hit "I Won't Back Down."

"I was so pissed off when I read it. That's the truth," Smith said. They described their younger self as "a little sassy" and "a 22-year-old queer kid" who "just didn't listen to men."

Smith said the dispute was especially difficult because it happened as their career was exploding.

"It was my first album, my first chance of success, of changing my life, of being able to finally achieve my dreams and do what I wanted to do," Smith said. "And then when I heard what was happening, I was like, that's crazy. That's awful that that can happen."