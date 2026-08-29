Sam Smith Regrets Ignoring Tom Petty Letter Amid “Stay With Me” Dispute

Sam Smith is looking back with regret at how they handled a personal gesture from Tom Petty during the copyright dispute surrounding "Stay With Me."
In a new interview with CBC, Smith recalled receiving a letter from Petty at their hotel the night before the 2015 Grammy Awards. At the time, Petty and collaborator Jeff Lynne had been awarded writing credits and a combined 12.5 percent royalty share on "Stay With Me" because of its melodic similarities to their 1989 hit "I Won't Back Down."
"I was so pissed off when I read it. That's the truth," Smith said. They described their younger self as "a little sassy" and "a 22-year-old queer kid" who "just didn't listen to men."
Smith said the dispute was especially difficult because it happened as their career was exploding.
"It was my first album, my first chance of success, of changing my life, of being able to finally achieve my dreams and do what I wanted to do," Smith said. "And then when I heard what was happening, I was like, that's crazy. That's awful that that can happen."
In his letter, Petty reportedly pointed out that there are only so many notes on a piano. Smith initially took issue with the observation.
"When he said that, I was like, you get it. So why is this happening?" Smith recalled.
More than a decade later, Smith has a different interpretation of Petty's message, believing he was trying to offer support during an uncomfortable situation.
"I see you and I understand what you're going through right now. And I'm just sorry this is all happening," Smith said, describing how they now understand Petty's intent.
Smith called the letter "actually very, very sweet and kind of him" and said they are "so deeply regretful" for never responding.
Petty publicly expressed similar compassion toward Smith in 2015.
"Let me say I have never had any hard feelings toward Sam," Petty said. "All my years of songwriting have shown me these things can happen."
He also stressed that there was no lawsuit and said "Sam did the right thing."
Smith previously maintained that they hadn't heard "I Won't Back Down" before writing "Stay With Me," explaining that the song was inspired by their experiences with casual relationships.
The controversy didn't prevent "Stay With Me" from becoming a massive success. The day after Petty's letter arrived, the track won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2015 Grammys.