Campaigners Push for Sacha Baron Cohen's ‘Ali G’ Film to be Pulled From Theaters Due to Racism

Sacha Baron Cohen's upcoming mockumentary Ali G: Who Iz I? is receiving major pushback due to accusations that the character has always been a racist caricature of Black British and Jamaican culture.

Media monitoring platform NewsCord launched the effort on Wednesday, Aug. 26, emailing major cinema chains on behalf of anyone who registers with the campaign, with users being able to choose whether they want to email theaters in the UK, US, or Canada combined with British, Australian, and Middle Eastern chains. As of publishing time, NewsCord claimed to have sent more than 37,000 emails to chains worldwide on behalf of concerned moviegoers. U.K. theater targets include Odeon, Cineworld, Vue, Everyman and Showcase.

The campaign accuses Cohen of hiding behind satire as "cover for enforcing racist stereotypes" and takes direct aim at Sony Pictures UK's marketing tagline for the film: "He iz back. We ain't liable." NewsCord's campaign page counters: "The screens belong to the chains, and a booking is a choice."

The backlash intensified after the film's trailer dropped earlier this week, showing Ali G in fake dreadlocks and a Rastafarian hat and joking about wanting to be an "absent" father. Social media critics called the character "outdated" and "racist," with one X user writing: "Ali G, for decades, has been a racist caricature of black Jamaican, British, and American culture through the voice of a white comedian from England. Are you just noticing this now?"

British writer and broadcaster Afua Hirsch went further in a Substack post, writing: "Black people don't dress like that anymore. Even white people imitating Black people don't talk like that anymore. Sexualizing black women and casually mocking working class women is not accepted anymore. Baron Cohen's so-called 'humor' is a crude compound of all these things."