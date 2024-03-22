GloRilla Avoids Political Discussion After White House Visit in Viral Interview: ‘That Ain’t Got Nothing to Do With Me’

“But I’m not gonna talk politics but I love the president. I love everybody, and at the end of the day, the day gotta end,” she said.

GloRilla made her appearance at the White House earlier this week. She posted a handful of photos and videos to her Instagram, including a clip of her and Biden where she said, “Yeah Joe!” and he responded, “Yeah Glo!”, the latter perhaps a reference to her recent song of the same name.

The series also included additional photos of her and Biden, and a pic of her and Harris.