Meek Mill Calls on 'City of God' Producer to Help Bring His 'YN' Movie to Life

Meek Mill has an idea for his upcoming movie YN, and he's looking to one of the most acclaimed crime films of the 21st century for inspiration.
The Philadelphia rapper took to X on Thursday (Aug. 27) to express his interest in getting someone behind the 2002 Brazilian film City of God involved with his project.
"I need the producer of city of god to shoot this movie called 'YN' I really do!" Meek wrote.
The request caught the attention of Ovrkast., who reposted Meek's message and wrote, "There's so much to dissect here."
Other fans were more enthusiastic about the potential connection between YN and City of God, with one X user calling the concept an "amazing idea" and suggesting the challenge would be capturing the latter film's depiction of violence and chaos without simply recreating it.
City of God, directed by Fernando Meirelles and co-directed by Kátia Lund, follows young people growing up amid violence and organized crime in Rio de Janeiro. Andrea Barata Ribeiro, Maurício Andrade Ramos and Hank Levine were among the film's producers.
The movie became an international critical success and earned four nominations at the 76th Academy Awards, including Best Director for Meirelles and Best Adapted Screenplay. More than two decades after its release, City of God remains highly regarded, with a 91 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The New York Times also placed it at No. 15 on its 2025 ranking of the 100 best films of the 21st century.
Meek hasn't revealed many details about YN yet, but Thursday's post wasn't his first time mentioning the project. The rapper had referenced the movie roughly a week earlier, indicating that he's been developing ideas for how he wants it to come together.
If YN moves forward, it wouldn't mark Meek's first venture into film. He appeared as Blax in the 2020 drama Charm City Kings, which was directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and counted Will Smith among its producers.
For now, Meek hasn't indicated whether anyone from the City of God production team has responded to his request.