Meek Mill Calls on 'City of God' Producer to Help Bring His 'YN' Movie to Life

Meek Mill has an idea for his upcoming movie YN, and he's looking to one of the most acclaimed crime films of the 21st century for inspiration. The Philadelphia rapper took to X on Thursday (Aug. 27) to express his interest in getting someone behind the 2002 Brazilian film City of God involved with his project. "I need the producer of city of god to shoot this movie called 'YN' I really do!" Meek wrote.

The request caught the attention of Ovrkast., who reposted Meek's message and wrote, "There's so much to dissect here." Other fans were more enthusiastic about the potential connection between YN and City of God, with one X user calling the concept an "amazing idea" and suggesting the challenge would be capturing the latter film's depiction of violence and chaos without simply recreating it.

City of God, directed by Fernando Meirelles and co-directed by Kátia Lund, follows young people growing up amid violence and organized crime in Rio de Janeiro. Andrea Barata Ribeiro, Maurício Andrade Ramos and Hank Levine were among the film's producers.