Cardi B Announces New Song 'AH HA' With Skimpy Dominican Flag Bikini Cover Art

On Instagram Live, Cardi clarified her "n***a can't trap me, I won't keep it" bar as a statement that having a baby won't trap her in a relationship or stop her from moving on.

She previewed the track earlier in the week with a beach performance snippet, rapping about haters and independence with lines like "Bitches be swearing they so fucking bad, I don't see it."

Cardi B announces her new single "AH HA" is dropping this Friday at midnight, teasing a hot summer for the Bardi Gang.

Cardi B is gearing up to have a hot summer, announcing the release of a new single called "AH HA." On Wednesday (July 29), the Bronx rapper took to X to unveil the cover art and release date for the new track, which is set to arrive on Friday (July 31). "AH HA out THIS FRIDAY at midnight… meet me at the club," she wrote in the caption to her post, which you can check out below.

Fans have already gotten a snippet of the new track after Cardi teased it on Monday (July 27), sharing a clip of herself performing the song while rocking a Dominican Republic bikini on a beach. In the snippet, she raps: "Bitches be swearing they so fucking bad, I don't see it / A n***a can't trap me, I won't keep it / Bitches really hate me, so be it / Bathroom floors and these hoes both heated." During an Instagram Live session on Tuesday morning (July 28), Cardi cleared the air with what she meant by "n***a can't trap me, won't keep it" bar. "I don't know what it is. I feel like y'all got something against bad bitches or that y'all been trying to play me lately and I don't like that shit," Cardi said. "First thing first, I know exactly what I said on that line … Stop saying [things] like, 'Oh, somebody wrote that for you.' ‘Cause bitch, no. I know exactly what I said. I know exactly how I felt when I said that shit." Cardi explained that some men might believe that having children with them means you won’t "move the fuck on" or will "stay there taking shit."

She continued: "A baby ain't trapping me, bitch. Bye. That's what I meant on that line. … But then I guess some of y'all are slow, you know what I'm saying? When I used to walk around in the hall, there was a lot there was a lot of n***as and bitches in special ed. It was a long class for y'all muthafuckas."