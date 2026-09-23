Music

Cardi B Shouts Out Pizza, Pasta, and Pussy While Fielding Questions From Photographers in Milan

Cardi also made a surprise runway appearance while in Milan.

Cardi B performing on stage in a striking red and zebra-patterned outfit with fringes, standing in front of steps.
Image via Getty/Ethan Miller

Cardi B is sticking to the three main food groups: pizza, pasta, and pussy.

While fielding various shouted questions from presumed paparazzi while out and about in Milan, Italy this week, the Am I the Drama? artist was quite fittingly asked if she liked pizza. As the cameras flashed around her, Cardi confirmed that she did.

“I like pizza, I like pasta,” she answered, before overhauling her statement to include one more shoutout.

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“I like pizza, I like pasta, I like pussy,” the Grammy winner added.

Cardi’s time in Milan saw her making a surprise runway appearance as part of Vogue World: Milano amid Milan Fashion Week festivities. Her dress, seen below, was emblazoned with pop art-style takes on Vogue covers of the past.

This weekend, Am I the Drama?, Cardi’s second studio album, marked its first anniversary. As you’ll recall, the album opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, a feat she also scored with its predecessor, 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

“The album really did live up to its name,” Cardi told fans when marking the Drama anniversary on Instagram. “The way it was something new every day. Thank you so much to my team, thank you to my fans, and thank you to my little baby boy who was in my tummy the whole way giving me soooo much strength. Should we do it again next year?”

The latter is almost certainly a nod to the potential for new music being on the horizon, something Cardi has been very vocal about as of late.

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