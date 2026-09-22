Cardi B Struts Down Vogue World Runway in Vintage Versace Pop Art Dress

Cardi B was a work of art while walking on the Vogue World: Milano runway in a Versace spring 2018 dress printed with pop-art versions of archival Vogue covers.

On Tuesday (Sept. 22), the Grammy winner dominated the catwalk, accessorized with diamond-studded Tiffany & Co. cuffs and black Versace shoes, according to Vogue.

The dress carries its own history, as Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace built the spring 2018 collection as a tribute to her brother, Versace founder Gianni Versace, around the 20th anniversary of his death.

The collection reworked recognizable Gianni designs, including the late designer’s pop-culture-driven Spring/Summer 1991 line that first put magazine imagery on the body.