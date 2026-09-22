Style

Cardi B Struts Down Vogue World Runway in Vintage Versace Pop Art Dress

The 'Am I the Drama?' rapper wore a Spring 2018 Versace dress during her walk at Vogue World: Milano.

Cardi B performs onstage during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Key Takeaways

  • Cardi B walked the Vogue World: Milano runway in a Versace spring 2018 dress printed with pop-art renditions of old Vogue covers, paired with Tiffany & Co. cuffs and Versace shoes.
  • The Versace dress came from Donatella Versace's spring 2018 collection honoring her late brother Gianni on the 20th anniversary of his death.
  • Vogue World: Milano staged its runway inside the famed Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

Cardi B was a work of art while walking on the Vogue World: Milano runway in a Versace spring 2018 dress printed with pop-art versions of archival Vogue covers.

On Tuesday (Sept. 22), the Grammy winner dominated the catwalk, accessorized with diamond-studded Tiffany & Co. cuffs and black Versace shoes, according to Vogue.

The dress carries its own history, as Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace built the spring 2018 collection as a tribute to her brother, Versace founder Gianni Versace, around the 20th anniversary of his death.

The collection reworked recognizable Gianni designs, including the late designer’s pop-culture-driven Spring/Summer 1991 line that first put magazine imagery on the body.

Cardi walked during the show's "Patterns" section, a segment dedicated to Italy's affection for loud, colorful prints. The open-air presentation was held in the promenade of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the four-story, glass-roofed shopping complex that stands as the centerpiece between Piazza del Duomo to Piazza della Scala.

When she isn’t modeling, Cardi is hard at work on her third album, which she anticipates will be released by 2027, she shared in an interview with The Breakfast Club last week. Earlier this year, Cardi debuted her haircare line, Grow-Good Beauty, and has a full portfolio of brands she’s partnered with, including Zevia and Huda Beauty.

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