Slim Jxmmi Says 'No Bad Blood’ After DDG's Security Walk Him Out of Hit-A-Thon 2

The weeklong Atlanta livestream featured T.I., Kai Cenat, Zaytoven, 42 Dugg, DreamDoll, and OMB Peezy as DDG worked on his new album.

DDG denied disrespecting Jxmmi or Sonny Digital and urged viewers not to judge him by viral clips or chat comments.

Slim Jxmmi said there is “no bad blood” with DDG after security escorted him from Hit-A-Thon 2, adding, “I get a little extra sometimes.”

Slim Jxmmi isn't letting viral clips convince fans there's an issue between him and DDG. The Rae Sremmurd rapper addressed footage of security escorting him out of DDG's Hit-A-Thon 2 livestream, saying there are no hard feelings on his end. "Shoutout to @PontiacMadeDDG. Don't let the clip pages control the narrative. There is no bad blood," Jxmmi wrote on X Tuesday. "Will be reacting to the clips later. W hit-a-thon. Shoutout to Peezy and yk niece too. I get a little extra sometimes 😭😭." He added, "It feels good to be surrounded by real people. People who hold me accountable for my actions. Who aren’t yes men. People of character.."

The post came after clips from the weeklong streaming event began circulating online. In one video, Jxmmi could be seen dancing in the room and playing his own music while DDG, YK Osiris and OMB Peezy were nearby.

Another portion of the stream showed security approaching Jxmmi, informing him that he needed to leave and escorting him toward the exit. The viral footage did not make clear what specifically led to his removal. The situation generated even more conversation after producer Sonny Digital appeared to weigh in Monday with a comment about people burning bridges without realizing it.

DDG later responded to the criticism during his stream and denied disrespecting either Jxmmi or Sonny. "Why n***as want to hate as far as me bro," DDG asked. "You can’t base clippers and comments in the chat on the n***a that’s streaming, I ain’t never disrespected neither one of you n***as. I ain't disrespected Slim Jxmmi. I ain't disrespected Sonny Digital. None of them n***as. I've been chill, cool, making sure everybody feel comfortable and with no issues."

Hit-A-Thon 2 ran from Sept. 14 through Sept. 21 at an Atlanta mansion, where DDG worked on his new album during the round-the-clock livestream. T.I., Kai Cenat, Zaytoven, 42 Dugg, DreamDoll and OMB Peezy were among those who made appearances.