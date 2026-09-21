Bianca Censori Soundtracks Instagram Update With Ye's "I Thought About Killing You"

“I Thought About Killing You,” a highlight off the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s 2018 album Ye, serves as the soundtrack to a recent social media update from Bianca Censori. An artist in her own right, Censori, whose ongoing performance art series is set to continue this year with the launch of new pieces titled CONFESSIONAL (THE WITNESS) and BIANCA IS MY BABY DOLL (THE IDOL), used the song in a post shared to her Instagram Stories in the early hours of Monday (Sept. 21).

While Censori didn’t offer any commentary, the song’s history, and immediate impact, is well-documented. The Ye opener sets the tone for the rest of the Wyoming-recorded seven-tracker, sessions for which came during a particularly prolific summer for Ye and company.

Mere days after releasing the album, Ye offered what many fans viewed as key context to the lyrics of “I Thought About Killing You,” which find him oscillating between ponderings of “premeditated murder” and suicide. While the target of the former isn’t directly specified in the song, one widely held interpretation that immediately took root back in 2018 was that there is no outward target; instead, the song could be viewed as an exploration of the internal back-and-forth one might have while wrestling with their ego.