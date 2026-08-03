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Vinícius Jr. Posts Photo With Jay-Z While Using Drake's "Janice STFU" as Soundtrack

Vinícius Jr. used Drake's mega-hit as the soundtrack to his latest Instagram post.

Vinícius Júnior in a Brazil jersey and Jay-Z wearing a white hat and sunglasses, smiling.
(Photo by ANP via Getty Images), (Photo by Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinícius Jr. has fans dissecting his latest Instagram post after sharing a photo alongside Jay-Z while using Drake's "Janice STFU" as the soundtrack.

The image shows the two sitting together backstage in a relaxed setting, with Jay-Z wearing a black pinstriped outfit and sunglasses while Vinícius Jr. smiles beside him. On its own, the photo appeared to be a straightforward celebrity meetup. However, the music choice quickly became the bigger story.

While Drake never explicitly names Jay-Z on the record, many fans have interpreted "Janice STFU" as containing subliminal shots at the Roc Nation founder. One lyric that has fueled that belief is Drake's line, "the jig is up," which listeners have connected to Jay-Z given his longtime nickname, "Jigga."

Combined with other bars throughout the song, the lyric has led many fans to view the track as one of Drake's most direct indirect disses toward the rap mogul.

That context made Vinícius Jr.'s soundtrack selection especially notable. Social media users quickly questioned whether the soccer star was making a statement or simply picked a song he liked without considering the online discourse surrounding it. Neither Vinícius Jr. nor Jay-Z has addressed the post or the speculation that followed.

The upload also arrives during a period when Drake has continued to dominate conversation with his recent music, with fans closely analyzing everything connected to the ongoing narratives surrounding his relationships with fellow rap stars.

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