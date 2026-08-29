Bianca Censori Serves Up Kanye West's Head in Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'OK' Music Video

"OK" appears among two new tracks on the deluxe edition of Bully, released in June.

Censori directed the single-shot morgue video, which follows Ye and Toliver as reanimated corpses, marking her fourth directorial effort for her husband.

Bianca Censori has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at Kanye West's latest music video — and it includes a prop of the rapper's severed head. On Thursday (August 27), Censori took to Instagram to share a few pics from the "OK" video shoot. Directed by Censori herself, the song and video also features Don Toliver.

The post, which was slapped with a sensitive content warning by the Meta-owned platform, Censori included a close-up look at the prosthetic severed head of Ye that was produced for the video, which appears to be set in a sterile morgue.

Also included in the carousel post is a photo of Ye and Toliver’s costumes for the video, as well as the rest of the cast featured in it. You can see the post here. The single-shot music video shows Ye and Toliver being reanimated in a morgue, and was Censori's fourth directorial effort for her husband. She previously directed videos for "Father," "King," and "Gemini Season." The song is one of the two new tracks to appear on the deluxe version of Bully, which was released in June. See the video for "OK" below:

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