Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price was banged up late in Seattle’s 31-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The team has said that Price is dealing with a “chest injury.” Below, we will deliver a Price injury update, and look at when he will likely return to the Seahawks’ lineup. Jadarian Price injury update: When will Seahawks RB return?

The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday night that Price had X-Rays that came back negative. Pelissero added that more tests are scheduled for today, but “there’s optimism [Price] avoided any significant injury.” There was online speculation that Price suffered a chest contusion, which is a bruise to the chest wall. It typically takes 2-4 weeks for a mild chest contusion to heal.

NFL players, though, are built different. Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey suffered a “chest” injury in Week 1. The injury was initially believed to be serious enough to sideline McConkey for a few weeks but the WR went so far as to wear a flak jacket to suit up in Week 2. Adding to the idea that Price could very well play in the Seahawks’ Week 3 game against the Commanders is that Price did not seek medical attention immediately after Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. In fact, Price seemed to be in fine spirits while meeting with former Notre Dame teammate and Cardinals rookie Jeremiyah Love at midfield following the conclusion of Sunday’s contest at State Farm Stadium. Here is a look at the Seahawks’ upcoming schedule.

Week 3 Sunday, September 27: Seahawks at Commanders

Week 4 Sunday, October 4: Chargers at Seahawks

Week 5 Sunday, October 11: 49ers at Seahawks

Week 6 Thursday, October 15: Seahawks at Broncos

Week 7 Sunday, October 25: Chiefs at Seahawks

Jadarian Price odds and fantasy football stock

Price is very much in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award conversation as he currently has +550 odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Only his former college teammate, Love, has shorter odds as the Cardinals RB is +375. Price has already passed Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza, and Titans WR Carnell Tate on the NFL OROY odds board. Both Mendoza and Tate had shorter odds than Price at the start of the season. Price was one of the first rookies to come off the board in fantasy football drafts this summer. The 22-year-old had an ADP of 67 at FantasyPros. Price had 10 carries for 52 yards in Week 1 against the Patriots, and he posted 52 yards again - this time on 13 carries - in Week 2 against the Cardinals. Seahawks odds

The defending champs are 2-0 but they are not the favorites on Fanatics’ Super Bowl odds board. The Rams (+650), Bills (+750), and Ravens (+1000) all have shorter odds. Seattle is currently +1100 to win it all again.