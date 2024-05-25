50 Cent References Rick Ross' Controversial "UOENO" Verse in Post Mocking Diddy, R. Kelly, and Jeffrey Epstein

50 Cent, known pot-stirrer, is now taking shots at Diddy and Rick Ross while also bringing convicted sex offenders R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein into the mix.

On Friday, 50 hopped on his social media pages with a post that showed what appears to be an AI-generated photo of R. Kelly in a courtroom with Diddy and Epstein in the background. 50 included Ross’ controversial "UOENO" verse as the soundtrack where he raps, “Put molly all in her champagne / She ain’t even know it / I took her home and enjoyed that / She ain’t even know it.”

50 continued in his caption, “You know some times I think people are just stupid, why would you say this in song? I DRUGGED HER ASS, AND I RAPED HER ASS, AND SHE AINT EVEN KNOW IT !”