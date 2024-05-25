50 Cent References Rick Ross' Controversial "UOENO" Verse in Post Mocking Diddy, R. Kelly, and Jeffrey Epstein

50 Cent, known pot-stirrer, is now taking shots at Diddy and Rick Ross while also bringing convicted sex offenders R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein into the mix.
On Friday, 50 hopped on his social media pages with a post that showed what appears to be an AI-generated photo of R. Kelly in a courtroom with Diddy and Epstein in the background. 50 included Ross’ controversial "UOENO" verse as the soundtrack where he raps, “Put molly all in her champagne / She ain’t even know it / I took her home and enjoyed that / She ain’t even know it.”
50 continued in his caption, “You know some times I think people are just stupid, why would you say this in song? I DRUGGED HER ASS, AND I RAPED HER ASS, AND SHE AINT EVEN KNOW IT !”
50 may be referencing Diddy's latest lawsuit filed by former model Crystal McKinney, accusing him of drugging and assaulting her over 20 years ago. The lawsuit also names Bad Boy Records, Sean John Clothing, and Universal Music as defendants.
In the lawsuit, McKinney claimed she met Diddy at a fashion event where he approached her in a “sexually suggestive manner.” They eventually ended up at his studio where she smoked a laced joint with Diddy and his friends.
She was then led to a bathroom by Diddy and was forced to perform oral sex on the mogul. After the assault, McKinney claimed she lost consciousness and woke up in a cab, eventually realizing she had been sexually assaulted.
McKinney added that Diddy interfered in her modeling career and “blackballed” her from the industry. Things got to a point that McKinney claimed she attempted suicide.