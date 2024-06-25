Sheryl Crow Slams Drake's Use of AI to Recreate 2Pac's Voice, Calls It 'Hateful'

Sheryl Crow was deeply offended at Drake's use of artificial intelligence as a method of "resurrecting" 2Pac's vocals.

The singer, who will soon release her new album, Evolution, which focuses on the dystopian effects of AI, spoke to BBC in a newly-published feature about the ethical costs of the technology. "Taylor Made Freestyle" came up in the conversation, although the song was wiped from the internet after Drizzy was slapped with a cease-and-desist threat from 2Pac's estate.

"You cannot bring people back from the dead and believe that they would stand for that," Crow told the BBC.

For background, the song was a taunt directed at Kendrick Lamar, where Drake rapped using the AI-generated voices of Pac and Snoop Dogg. Kendrick last responded to Drake's "disrespect" of the West Coast legends during his 'Pop Out' Juneteenth concert last week.

"I’m sure Drake thought, ‘Yeah, I shouldn't do it, but I'll say sorry later’. But it’s already done, and people will find it even if he takes it down," Crow continued. "It's hateful. It is antithetical to the life force that exists in all of us."

The "My Favorite Mistake" singer also discussed the worries that she has about AI effecting her adopted sons, Wyatt, 17, and Levi, 14, in terms of the technology becoming disaturious to

"I talk to my kids about it," Crow told BBC. "I'm like, ‘You're growing up with this thing and it doesn't seem dangerous to you because you're a frog in a pot of water. But the water is only just starting to boil, and you won’t realise it's getting hotter until we're all floating on the top’."

Ironically, AI apps Suno and Udio, the latter which used to create the viral song "BBL Drizzy," has been issued two copyright infringement lawsuits on the behalf of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Both lawsuits accuse the labels of independently creating tracks that bear resemblance to copyrighted songs from their catalogs.