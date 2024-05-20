50 Cent Points Finger at 'Fool' Ja Rule After Knicks' Devastating Loss to Pacers

There are but a few certainties in this life, one of them being, of course, that we can always rely on the very public continuation of 50 Cent and Ja Rule’s decades-strong feud.

The latest entry in this presumably never-ending saga centers around the New York Knicks’ loss against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. As NBA heads are well aware, the loss means the Knicks are out of the playoffs, thus bringing the team’s season to a surprising close. Naturally, 50 quickly placed the blame on Ja, again using a photo of the "Mama" artist holding a trophy while rocking a Knicks shirt.

"If you’re wondering why the Knicks couldn’t get the W, here you have it," 50 said on Sunday. "SMH who let this fool touch the trophy."