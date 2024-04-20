50 Cent Shares His ‘Expert Opinion’ on Drake’s Latest Kendrick Lamar Diss: ‘Leave This Man Alone’

50 Cent has commented on Drake's latest diss track, "Taylor Made Freestyle," and he thinks people should leave the 6 God alone.

On Saturday, 50 hopped on Instagram with a post addressing Drizzy's latest diss track, "Taylor Made Freestyle," which he shared the day before. According to the Queens rap legend, people should let Drake be at this point in the ongoing hip-hop civil war, especially now that he's using artificial intelligence to insult Kendrick Lamar.

50 even said that anyone who thinks Drake won't make this situation worse can go ahead and release a song in response.

"👀Ok in my professional expert opinion on this matter, leave this man alone. I've seen this 🎥movie before, it will not end well. 🤷🏽‍♂️you disagree ok, 🤔then where is your shit at boy😠@bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," 50 wrote in his post.