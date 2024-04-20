50 Cent Shares His ‘Expert Opinion’ on Drake’s Latest Kendrick Lamar Diss: ‘Leave This Man Alone’

50 Cent has commented on Drake's latest diss track, "Taylor Made Freestyle," and he thinks people should leave the 6 God alone.
On Saturday, 50 hopped on Instagram with a post addressing Drizzy's latest diss track, "Taylor Made Freestyle," which he shared the day before. According to the Queens rap legend, people should let Drake be at this point in the ongoing hip-hop civil war, especially now that he's using artificial intelligence to insult Kendrick Lamar.
50 even said that anyone who thinks Drake won't make this situation worse can go ahead and release a song in response.
"👀Ok in my professional expert opinion on this matter, leave this man alone. I've seen this 🎥movie before, it will not end well. 🤷🏽♂️you disagree ok, 🤔then where is your shit at boy😠@bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," 50 wrote in his post.
50's post comes after Drake unleashed "Taylor Made Freestyle" via his Instagram page late Friday night. "While we wait on you, I guess," Drake captioned his post, taunting Lamar to step out and respond.
The song features verses from 2Pac and Snoop Dogg that were created using AI and written by the 6 God. It was the second song Drake released taking aim at Lamar.
The first one arrived on Friday titled "Push Ups" where Drake dissed several of his peers, including Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and others. 50 also gave his thoughts on the diss track in a post on Instagram shortly after its release.
"All you 🥷🏾's got smoked by a light skinned Ni66a," 50 wrote in response to the diss. "😳🤭LOL YALL BETTER GET HIGH AS A MOTHER FVCKER AND COME UP WITH SOMETHING!"