Adidas is putting style at the center of women's training with the debut of its Originals Sport collection, a new womenswear line that pairs performance technology with the design language of the brand's Originals heritage.

The collection arrives in stores and online Thursday, fronted by a campaign starring singer Tate McRae, Argentine pop artist Emilia Mernes and volleyball standout Harper Murray, according to WWD.

Adidas describes the project as a direct response to women wanting workout gear that reflects their personal aesthetic without sacrificing function. The Superstar tracksuit served as the primary design reference, with classic Trefoil and three-stripe branding reinterpreted through feminine cut lines and varied silhouettes.

The range covers bras, leggings, tank tops, onesies and layering pieces, each built around three proprietary technologies: Climacool for ventilation, AdiSoft for comfort, and Lycra Adaptiv for adaptive fit and movement responsiveness.

Lisann Costello, Adidas' global VP of sportswear and training partnerships, framed the launch as a logical progression for the brand. "For years there has been an expectation that serious training was defined by a particular uniform," Costello said. "The new Originals Sport collection is a direct response to a growing desire from women wanting workout wear that reflects their personal style without compromising on performance."