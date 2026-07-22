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Adidas Introduces Originals Sport Womenswear Collection With Tate McRae and Emilia Mernes

The new training line, which blends Superstar-inspired design with Climacool, AdiSoft and Lycra Adaptiv technologies, is available starting Thursday.

A woman in a brown Adidas outfit exercises with dumbbells in a gym setting.
Adidas via WWD

Adidas is putting style at the center of women's training with the debut of its Originals Sport collection, a new womenswear line that pairs performance technology with the design language of the brand's Originals heritage.

The collection arrives in stores and online Thursday, fronted by a campaign starring singer Tate McRae, Argentine pop artist Emilia Mernes and volleyball standout Harper Murray, according to WWD.

Adidas describes the project as a direct response to women wanting workout gear that reflects their personal aesthetic without sacrificing function. The Superstar tracksuit served as the primary design reference, with classic Trefoil and three-stripe branding reinterpreted through feminine cut lines and varied silhouettes.

The range covers bras, leggings, tank tops, onesies and layering pieces, each built around three proprietary technologies: Climacool for ventilation, AdiSoft for comfort, and Lycra Adaptiv for adaptive fit and movement responsiveness.

Lisann Costello, Adidas' global VP of sportswear and training partnerships, framed the launch as a logical progression for the brand. "For years there has been an expectation that serious training was defined by a particular uniform," Costello said. "The new Originals Sport collection is a direct response to a growing desire from women wanting workout wear that reflects their personal style without compromising on performance."

She added that the collection is designed to travel beyond the gym. "Whether someone is training, heading to meet friends afterward or moving through a busy day, they want product that can support them while still feeling like part of their personal style."

On the campaign casting, Costello said each face was chosen to reflect the collection's dual spirit. "Tate and Emilia embody style and confidence within training, while Harper brings that expressive performance through sport. Together, they reflect the world this collection was designed for."

The launch comes as Adidas is riding significant commercial momentum. The July 19 FIFA World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium pitted Argentina against Spain in what Adidas called an all-Adidas final, and CEO Bjorn Gulden said the brand expects event-related World Cup sales of roughly 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) after selling four times more jerseys than at the previous tournament.

Originals Sport hits adidas.com and retail stores tomorrow, with pieces priced between $40 and $80.

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