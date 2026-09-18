Master P's Manager Writes Character Letter for OG 3Three After Federal Arrest: 'He Is Like a Son'

The charges stem from an April shootout at Houston's Confessions restaurant, though his attorney says he joined only a brief fight, did not participate in the robbery, and left before AllStar JR allegedly shot NBA Ben10.

A judge granted OG 3Three a $200,000 bond as he faces federal charges of aiding and abetting robbery and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

Master P's manager has come to the aid of OG 3Three, who has been granted bond after being arrested on charges relating to a restaurant shootout that took place earlier this year. On Friday (September 18), the Houston rapper and lifelong friend of NBA YoungBoy was given a hearing where the judge authorized a $200,000 bond request after he was charged with Aiding and Abetting Interference With Commerce by Robbery, and Aiding and Abetting Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Among the factors the judge took into consideration when granting the bond were a number of character letters written by friends and supporters — including one from OG 3Three’s manager Alvin "Juggie" McMillian Jr., who is also the Executive Vice President of No Limit Records and manages the label's founder Master P. In the letter, dated September 15, McMillian wrote that he views OG 3Three (real name Roderick Jeanpierre Jr.) as "more than a friend or business associate." "He is like a son," the letter read. "I consider him family. Roderick was a groomsman at my wedding, which speaks to the trust, love, and respect I have for him."

McMillian praised the work Jeanpierre has done through OG 3Three Cares, which he said includes "toy drives, football camps, charitable giving and support for people in need." The executive explained that he had met the rapper "through my work with No Limit and Master P," and that he had "helped Roderick secure an opportunity for his solo recording career." "As part of that process, we worked on a documentary and filmed twelve music videos," he explained. "Spending that much time together — personally and professionally — allowed me to see his work ethic, his ability to lead, and and his willingness to listen and grow." Among the other people who wrote letters on OG 3Three's behalf were the chief of staff of a real estate investment firm, a Houston fire fighter, the head of a youth football organization, the assistant head coach of the football team at Texas Southern University, and the president of a local NAACP chapter. OG 3Three’s charges stem from an April shootout at Confessions restaurant in Houston — an incident that has also resulted in federal charges for AllStar JR and NBA Ben10, the latter of whom was paralyzed as a result of what wet down.