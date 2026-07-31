No Limit Records

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Master P in black jacket and checkered pants at an awards event, wearing sunglasses and jewelry, standing on a circular carpet.
Music

Master P Recalls Brother's Death and Their Mother's Silent Grief: 'She Stopped Talking'

During a candid interview on The Breakfast Club, Master P reflected on his brother's murder.

Mark Elibert12 days ago

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