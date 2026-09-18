'I Am Legend 2' Screenwriter Reveals That the Movie Is Facing a 'Series Of Obstacles'

It looks like I Am Legend 2 is suffering a “series of obstacles,” but according to the movie’s screenwriter, the movie is still in production.

The British publication Radio Times spoke to writer Akiva Goldsman about the sequel to I Am Legend that was announced back in 2022, and he was candid about the situation he’s facing.

"I have run up against a series of obstacles that I refuse to allow to defeat me," he said. "That is the truth of that one. We're pressing on. We're trying. We're doing everything we can to get it made."

Though Goldsman didn’t offer too many details, he revealed that he doesn’t plan on killing the dog, the way he did in the first film — a situation that pissed off fans of the movie everywhere.

"I fear that I would not survive the backlash should we kill another dog,” he said.