'I Am Legend 2' Screenwriter Reveals That the Movie Is Facing a 'Series Of Obstacles'

It looks like I Am Legend 2 is suffering a “series of obstacles,” but according to the movie’s screenwriter, the movie is still in production.
The British publication Radio Times spoke to writer Akiva Goldsman about the sequel to I Am Legend that was announced back in 2022, and he was candid about the situation he’s facing.
"I have run up against a series of obstacles that I refuse to allow to defeat me," he said. "That is the truth of that one. We're pressing on. We're trying. We're doing everything we can to get it made."
Though Goldsman didn’t offer too many details, he revealed that he doesn’t plan on killing the dog, the way he did in the first film — a situation that pissed off fans of the movie everywhere.
"I fear that I would not survive the backlash should we kill another dog,” he said.
Goldsman wrote the first I Am Legend, as well as A Beautiful Mind; I, Robot; both Practical Magic films; and 1997’s absolutely insane Batman & Robin, a movie with a nearly 1:1 ratio of ice puns to minutes of run time.
News about I Am Legend 2 has been relatively light. The biggest splash came last year when Will Smith said that Michael B. Jordan is now attached to the film.
“Me and Michael B. Jordan have sat down for about a week, just went through character stuff,” Smith said during a livestream with streamer xQc. “That’s a real thing. I’d love to work with that dude."
Prior to that, Smith posted an Instagram video claiming to have I Am Legend flashbacks when he visited Switzerland. "A little walk through the streets of Zürich," Smith told fans. "I’ve never been to Zürich before. This is the first time. Our plane couldn’t take off so we had to stay the night in Zürich. And it’s all mine. It is so quiet."
"I’m having I Am Legend flashbacks," he added. "Looking for Fred. What you doing out here, Fred?"
There’s no planned release date for I Am Legend 2.