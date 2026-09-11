NBA Ben10 and OG3 Three Arrested by the FBI in Connection With Houston Shooting

Key Takeaways
- The FBI arrested NBA Ben10 and OG3 Three among six people allegedly connected to an April chain-snatching and shooting at Houston’s Confessions restaurant.
- The shooting left Ben10, born Ben Anthony Fields, with a spinal injury and “irreversible paralysis,” according to authorities.
- Authorities previously charged Detroit rapper Allstar JR after surveillance footage allegedly showed him grabbing a dropped gun and firing during the confrontation, striking three people.
Rappers NBA Ben10 and OG3 Three have been arrested in connection with a Houston, Texas shooting that went down in April.
As reported by TMZ, six people, including the two rappers, were arrested by the FBI in Louisiana and Texas on Thursday (Sept. 10). The rappers were arrested for their alleged connection to a chain-snatching incident that led to a shooting at the Confessions restaurant in Houston, which left Ben10, real name Ben Anthony Fields, with “irreversible paralysis.” Detroit rapper AllStar JR was previously arrested for the shooting after he was caught on surveillance footage firing a gun in the restaurant.
AllStar JR, real name Jeremy Christopher Ford, is facing a potential state felony charge of aggravated assault—traumatic brain or spine injury. He is also facing separate federal weapons charges for the same incident.
Authorities reported that they “learned from…Fields[‘] medical treatment team that he sustained a spine injury as a result of the shooting that has left him without sensation from the waist down.” Ben10 was reportedly shot again in Baton Rouge in May, just weeks after the shooting in Houston.
After AllStar JR was arrested in connection with the shooting, NBA Ben10 defended the rapper.
"The whole thing went wrong but hey... if I ain't know the truth behind it... he ain't do shit wrong but take care of business," Ben 10 said, believing that the rapper shouldn’t be imprisoned over the incident. AllStar JR actually used that stance to argue that he shouldn’t be imprisoned while awaiting trial.
Initial reports of the incident indicated that a group of people approached AllStar JR and attempted to rob him of jewelry. Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed a physical confrontation in which AllStar JR was involved. A firearm allegedly fell to the ground during the struggle, and the rapper appeared to pick it up and begin shooting, striking three people, including two who suffered critical injuries. Authorities alleged that he attempted to shoot Ben 10 in the head, but ran out of ammunition.
Complex has reached out to the FBI Houston Media Office and the US Attorney’s Office in Houston for comment.