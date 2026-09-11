NBA Ben10 and OG3 Three Arrested by the FBI in Connection With Houston Shooting

Rappers NBA Ben10 and OG3 Three have been arrested in connection with a Houston, Texas shooting that went down in April.

As reported by TMZ, six people, including the two rappers, were arrested by the FBI in Louisiana and Texas on Thursday (Sept. 10). The rappers were arrested for their alleged connection to a chain-snatching incident that led to a shooting at the Confessions restaurant in Houston, which left Ben10, real name Ben Anthony Fields, with “irreversible paralysis.” Detroit rapper AllStar JR was previously arrested for the shooting after he was caught on surveillance footage firing a gun in the restaurant.

AllStar JR, real name Jeremy Christopher Ford, is facing a potential state felony charge of aggravated assault—traumatic brain or spine injury. He is also facing separate federal weapons charges for the same incident.

Authorities reported that they “learned from…Fields[‘] medical treatment team that he sustained a spine injury as a result of the shooting that has left him without sensation from the waist down.” Ben10 was reportedly shot again in Baton Rouge in May, just weeks after the shooting in Houston.

After AllStar JR was arrested in connection with the shooting, NBA Ben10 defended the rapper.