Watch Sexyy Red Appear in a Promo With Trick Williams, Hit a Split, and Sing With Shawn Michaels in NXT Debut

Sexyy Red made a show-stealing appearance as a special guest on WWE's NXT programming.
On the Tuesday night episode of NXT, Big Sexyy kicked the show off, entering the ring to her hit single "Get It Sexyy" with her trademark red hair and an American flag-inspired body suit. She joined NXT general manager Ava in the ring and announced she'll be hosting NXT's 2024 Battleground event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 9.
Things got a little hectic when Red unveiled the new NXT North American Women's Championship belt to the live audience before NXT superstar Tatum Paxley tried to snatch the belt from the rapper. Red also had a backstage segment with NXT champion Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans, and escorted the duo to the ring for their match.
Without fail, Red twerked and hit a split in the middle of the ring that had fans cheering in the stands. The "SkeeYee" rapper didn't get to hit an RKO, but she did get involved in the match, distracting Gallus and leading them to take the L from Williams and Evans.
Clips shared online also showed Red meeting WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, whose theme music the rapper danced to in one of her TikTok posts. The two embraced each other and sang the Heartbreak Kid's iconic theme song, "Sexy Boy."
"I had so much fun yall!!! @WWE," she wrote in her tweets. "I met @ShawnMichaels yall."