It’s no secret that lookalikes are common in the entertainment realm. Whether it's Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem, or Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood, celebrities are constantly confused for one another. But who is Monica’s famous doppelganger?

Sexyy Red, apparently.

Monica took to Instagram this week to share an amusing case of mistaken identity.

“Ok…This older lady literally chased me down in the airport to say Good Morning Miss Sexy Red May I pls have a picture!” the 43-year-old "The Boy Is Mine" singer wrote in an Instagram Story, which was soundtracked by 26-year-old Sexyy Red’s new track “Get It Sexyy.” “I hated to disappoint her but I said ‘Mamm I love her, but I’m not Sexy Red’ LMAOOOO now I can’t get the song out of my head!!! She was so disappointed LOL.”

The picture showed Monica sitting in a plane while rocking a gray hoodie and deep red hair, which may have caused the fan’s confusion.

Monica’s post was reshared on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page, where some fans questioned the legitimacy of the anecdote.

“Hell to the noooo,” one person commented.

“I’m sorry that happened to you,” another user wrote.

“If she was an older lady, Monicaaa how she ain’t know you was MONICAA!” another added.

However, not everyone doubted the singer’s claims.