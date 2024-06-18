Kodak Black Tells Audience to ‘Tickle’ Fan Who Threw Water Bottle at Him to ‘Death’

Kodak added that if the culprit wasn't beaten up, he was going to leave the festival. "Beat him up for me, big homie. Punch him, bruh. Punch him. Punch his ass or I'm gone," he said. The 27-year-old eventually left the stage altogether.

A similar incident occured last year, when Kodak was hit with a water bottle at Rolling Loud California during a performance of "Super Gremlin."

At the time, the rapper said he was going to "spank me a bih," per XXL.