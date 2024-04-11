YoungBoy Never Broke Again Seemingly Responds After Kodak Black Rant About Painting Nails

YoungBoy Never Broke Again appears to have responded to Kodak Black’s recent diatribe in which he took issue with the longstanding practice of painting one’s nails.
As you may or may not have seen, Kodak's seemingly-out-of-nowhere remarks were delivered via a video making the rounds on social media this week. In the clip, seen below, he also mentions Lil Baby.
"We aint’ with none of that illuminati shit," Kodak said. "We ain't on none of that Lil Baby and YoungBoy, all that gay ass shit going on. We ain't on none of that paint-your-nails shit. We ain’t on none of that fuckshit. Don’t never play with a n***a with no gay shit, no snitch shit, no fuckshit, no soft shit. No none of that shit. We ain’t on none of that. Stop playing with me for real, bitch. It’s cold out here!"
NBA YoungBoy kept it concise with his perceived response, taking to the @neverbrokeagainllc IG to show off the current design on his nails.
"I need ‘em redone right now, bitch," he said in the video. "I love you too, son."
While YoungBoy and Kodak have had their issues in the past, fans assumed all was well between the two artists following footage of them talking on FaceTime in January of last year.
As for why in the hell Kodak is going out of his way to mention the extremely common practice (particularly among artists) of painting nails, that remains unclear. Frankly, anyone who feels the need to police what other people wear or how they elect to express themselves should deeply reconsider their whole perspective.
But don’t take my word for it. Here’s what Lil Yachty said back in 2020 when standing up for a teenager who was suspended from school for painting their nails:
"If someone wants to express themself in any type of way, as long as it’s not harming anyone or bringing anyone down, they should be allowed to do so. … You shouldn’t be punished or tormented for being you."
Of course, it’s not only artists who extend their curated aesthetic to include frequently impressive nail creations. In March, Jared McCain, a guard for the Duke Blue Devils, inked a deal with Sally Hansen.