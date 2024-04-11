YoungBoy Never Broke Again Seemingly Responds After Kodak Black Rant About Painting Nails

YoungBoy Never Broke Again appears to have responded to Kodak Black’s recent diatribe in which he took issue with the longstanding practice of painting one’s nails.

As you may or may not have seen, Kodak's seemingly-out-of-nowhere remarks were delivered via a video making the rounds on social media this week. In the clip, seen below, he also mentions Lil Baby.

"We aint’ with none of that illuminati shit," Kodak said. "We ain't on none of that Lil Baby and YoungBoy, all that gay ass shit going on. We ain't on none of that paint-your-nails shit. We ain’t on none of that fuckshit. Don’t never play with a n***a with no gay shit, no snitch shit, no fuckshit, no soft shit. No none of that shit. We ain’t on none of that. Stop playing with me for real, bitch. It’s cold out here!"