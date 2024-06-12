Kodak Black’s lawyer has something to say in defense of Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel.

Steel was held in contempt of court on Monday in the ongoing YSL Rico trial after he refused to disclose his source who conveyed information about a closed-doors meeting between the prosecutors, the judge, and key witness Kenneth Copeland.

As a result, Judge Ural Glanville handed Steel a 20-day jail sentence to be served on weekends, accusing the attorney and his colleague Keith Davis of attempting to “extort the court.” Steel is set to begin his jail sentence on June 14.

Now Kodak Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, is speaking out in defense of Steel, criticizing the judge on social media and insisting the incident should result in a mistrial.