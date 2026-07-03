Lyrical Lemonade

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The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 13
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Teases New Album During Headlining Set at Summer Smash 2026

He wrapped up his 21-song set with the surprising announcement.

Trey Alston34 days ago
A bright yellow vinyl record partially inside a matching yellow album cover with vertical lines and a parental advisory label.
Music

Lyrical Lemonade "All Is Yellow" Vinyl: How to Buy

Lyrical Lemonade's debut studio album compilation is available on limited edition yellow vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff185 days ago
Ken Carson and Don Toliver
Music

Don Toliver Brags About Kali Uchis While Beefing With Ken Karson on Instagram

The two exchanged words after Carson seemed to diss Toliver and Yeat at Summer Smash.

tara mahadevan388 days ago
Will Smith performing on stage, wearing a light jacket and holding a red microphone.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Raps 'Fresh Prince' Theme Song Over Missy Elliott's "Work It" Beat

The veteran artist recently released his fifth album, 'Based On A True Story.'

tara mahadevan463 days ago
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Lil Yachty and Veeze
Music

Lil Yachty, Veeze Namedrop Amber Rose, Odell Beckham Jr., Larsa Pippen, and Lionel Messi on New Song

The new track follows the two rappers' recent collab, "Sorry Not Sorry."

tara mahadevan469 days ago
Young Thug wearing a colorful jacket and sunglasses smiles on the red carpet at an event, with other people in the background.
Music

Young Thug Announces First Post-Prison Headlining Performance

Thugger will headline the closing night of Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash festival in Chicago.

Joe Price477 days ago
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 16: Chief Keef performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 16, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois.
Music

Chief Keef’s Life to Be Examined in Upcoming Documentary From Cole Bennett

The film will be produced in partnership with Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society.

Jaelani Turner-Williams640 days ago
Man in a yellow patterned shirt and sunglasses performing on stage
Music

Chief Keef Makes Long-Awaited Return to Chicago to Headline Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash

Other performers at the festival include Travis Scott's Cactus Jack, Playboi Carti, Big Sean, Kodak Black, and Lil Yachty.

Joe Price812 days ago
Music

Eminem Calls Benzino’s Neck ‘Opposite of Giraffe’ and Mentions Daughter Coi Leray on "Doomsday Pt. 2”

The track appears on Cole Bennett's new Lyrical Lemonade compilation album 'All Is Yellow.'

Joe Price903 days ago
Music

Cole Bennett Shares Lyrical Lemonade Album 'All Is Yellow' f/ Kid Cudi, Eminem, Lil Yachty, Latto, Juice WRLD, and Tons More

Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade pulled out all the stops for the 14-track effort.

Joe Price904 days ago
Music

Cole Bennett Breaks Down How His Drake Video Came Together: ‘I Hope That We Can Do More’

The 'Lyrical Lemonade' founder spoke to Complex about how he made his first video for Drizzy this year with "Another Late Night."

Joe Price938 days ago
Music

Jack Harlow and Dave Link For Lyrical Lemonade's "Stop Giving Me Advice"

It's the latest single taken from Lyrical Lemonade's debut compilation album.

Joe Price953 days ago
cudi poses for photo
Music

ComplexCon 2023 Live Performances to Include Kid Cudi, Lyrical Lemonade, and More

ComplexCon is back in Long Beach next month with artistic director CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET.

Trace William Cowen1002 days ago
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Music

Drake Drops First-Ever Cole Bennett-Directed Music Video "Another Late Night" Featuring Lil Yachty

It's the second video for a song from 'For All the Dogs,' which finally arrived on Friday.

Joe Price1015 days ago

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