Kendrick Lamar's new Drake diss track "Euphoria" hit this week, and it takes a cue from one of the 6 God's longtime rivals, Ye, to criticize an issue the Canadian hitmaker has openly struggled with: his biracial identity.
In the outro of the scathing lyrical attack, K.Dot delivers the lines, "We don't wanna hear you say 'n***a' no more/We don't wanna hear you say 'n***a' no more/Stop."
The lyrics are a jab at Drake's relationship with his blackness and feeling accepted.
Earlier on "Euphoria" he confesses, "I even hate when you say the word 'n***a' but that's just me, I guess/Some shit just cringeworthy, it ain't even gotta be deep, I guess."
Lamar took various shots at Drake's racial identity on the track, but the outro might hit the hardest, especially given the inspiration that produced it. Kanye West unleashed his debut album The College Dropout in 2004, and on "Get 'Em High" he rapped, "That's why we hear your music and fast forward/'Cause we don't wanna hear that weak shit no mo'."
Ye explained in that line that he's not wasting time listening to a rapper's subpar music. It’s a tactical move by Kendrick to pick a similar flow and melody used by Ye, who recently dropped his own remix of the beef-instigating "Like That."
"Everybody is very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited. We was energized," Ye said of getting in the mix with Metro Boomin and Future.
In his intro to the remix, Ye shows support for Kendrick, whose participation in the original We Don't Trust You Cut helped it shoot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. "We gon' take this pussy n***a out/Yo, Dot, I got you," West says of his "No More Parties in LA" collaborator.
K.Dot's version of the "we don't wanna hear that weak shit no mo'" line channels that same energy and claims he and plenty of others are tired of Drake using the word "n***a" in his raps. Assorted hip-hop heads online are predicting that closing line could really get Drake in his feels and even damage his reputation if people start using it against him in public. Rick Ross is taking a similar path by calling his many-time collaborator "white boy" countless times in recent weeks, including all over his "Champagne Moments" diss track.
While "Euphoria" is sure to be hotly debated for a long time to come, "Get Em High" birthed its own long-running debate thanks to Common's feature. The Chicago MC, who also beefed with Drake in the past, has been brought up in social media conversations nearly every year regarding his performance on the song. Many believe he held his own, while others felt he could've held on to those bars.