Kendrick Lamar's new Drake diss track "Euphoria" hit this week, and it takes a cue from one of the 6 God's longtime rivals, Ye, to criticize an issue the Canadian hitmaker has openly struggled with: his biracial identity.

In the outro of the scathing lyrical attack, K.Dot delivers the lines, "We don't wanna hear you say 'n***a' no more/We don't wanna hear you say 'n***a' no more/Stop."

The lyrics are a jab at Drake's relationship with his blackness and feeling accepted.

Earlier on "Euphoria" he confesses, "I even hate when you say the word 'n***a' but that's just me, I guess/Some shit just cringeworthy, it ain't even gotta be deep, I guess."